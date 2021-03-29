Best Educational AR Apps in 2021: Learn Physics, Biology and More

Augmented reality has become much better in recent years and has found its way into the mainstream market with popular games like Pokémon Go. We love AR because it blends the real with the virtual. This blend helps conceptualise things which is great for learning, especially for visual learners who struggle with learning just from text.

There are tonnes of free and paid AR learning apps. We have compiled a list of the best 7 apps from across Google Play and the App Store, for Android and iOS users respectively..

Voyage AR

Voyage AR is an app for all things science. It provides you with a bunch of categories like geography, science, math. It also offers text narrations about the specific topics you choose to learn. It also has a built-in quiz section making it easy for you to analyse how much you have learnt.

Download: Google Play

Galileo AR Physics

Galileo AR offers a better understanding of physics using AR. The information is presented in small articles written in simple language. These articles cover various topics from mechanics to nuclear physics with images, animations and 3D models.

Download: App Store

Big Bang AR



This app follows a narrative structure which visualises the birth of the universe with the Big Bang. Once you allow location access to the app, you can see your environment coming into existence from nothing. The app also has an option for subtitles for the narration.

Download: Google Play | App Store

Brainapse

Brainapse is an engaging AR app that lets you explore human anatomy with the human skull and the human brain. You can explore the outside and inside of the skull and the brain in AR mode. You can learn about the working of the brain and its communication with the rest of the body. The app also features skulls of the four landmark species historic to the evolution of the human brain. It also provides you with the locations of fossil discoveries.

Download: App Store

Froggipedia

With this AR app, you can explore the unique life cycle and the intricate anatomical details of a frog. You can observe the full life cycle of how it turns from a single cell in the water to a tadpole, a froglet and then a fully grown frog. The app allows you to dissect the frog in the AR mode. It was iPad App of the Year 2018, and is available in a bunch of different languages like Russian, Korean, Chinese, and more.

There's never been a cooler way to study our amphibian friends ????



Check out these awesome features from the iPad App of the Year: Froggipedia ???? https://t.co/UO3Dp4NDUZ#Bestof2018 pic.twitter.com/dYxV1s3PDh — App Store (@AppStore) December 7, 2018

Download: App Store

AR Solar System

This App allows you to explore the Solar system in the AR mode. It displays all our planets, Asteroid belts, stars, constellation, and star bursts. It is only available for android as of now, however, there is word from the developers that they are working on the iOS version of the app.

Download: App Store

AR Eye

The app allows you to explore the anatomy of the human eye in AR mode. It helps you study the different parts of the human eye with a 3D model. The app also makes it so that you can experience your environment through the eyes of someone who is visually challenged. You can experience up to five different visual diseases.

Download: Google Play

