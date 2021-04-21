Technology News
Best Fitness Apps, Gadgets, and Gear? Here’s What People Are Talking About

Join thread to share information on fitness-related apps, gadgets, training gear that have helped you in your fitness goals.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 April 2021 12:16 IST
Best Fitness Apps, Gadgets, and Gear? Here’s What People Are Talking About

Photo Credit: Google Play

A Reddit user said that FitNotes does everything you need “with zero bloat to get in your way”

Highlights
  • Jabra Active Elite buds appear to be the popular choice
  • Some suggested Samsung Galaxy Buds+ were a better option to go for
  • A fitness enthusiast and mountaineer recommended Garmin watches highly

Fitnotes, a workout tracker app for Android, has emerged as one of the most popular platforms among fitness enthusiasts, according to a megathread on Reddit. In the thread about fitness-related apps, technological gadgets, and training gear, many people recommend Fitnotes. While some of them felt the app was great because it allowed users to self-analyse data, others found it simple and easy to handle. There's a lot of information and posts to scroll through on the thread though, and so if you just want to find the best recommendations, read on to know more.

“I love Fitnotes, and you can back up to Google drive, too, which allows you to perform your own analysis on the data,” one user wrote on the megathread.

Another Reddit user said that FitNotes does everything you need “with zero bloat to get in your way”, adding that he bought the pro version so that he could give some money to the developer.

Another fitness enthusiast, who'd been using Fitnotes since 2014, says the app has only got better. “It's actively updated and allows you to see all sorts of Stat stacking via the app or you can export the data to a spreadsheet and view the data however you please. Programming and adding your own exercises are both super easy,” the person said, recommending everyone use it.

To accompany you on a hassle-free workout, Jabra Active Elite buds appear to be the popular choice to keep you tuned to your favourite music, followed by Jaybird Vistas. “I'll throw my hat in for Jabra Active Elite buds. Good sound with noise cancellation option, plus not obnoxious-looking,” a user recommended. "Jabra Elite Active, I have the 75t and love them so much, sound quality is good and holds charge great," wrote another.

Some suggested Samsung Galaxy Buds+ were a better option to go for, saying they were really happy with them. "I'm really happy with the galaxy buds+. They come with multiple ear tips and ear wing bands so I can get them to fit snugly.”

Another user said he loved the noise-cancelling function as well as the simple tap interface in his Samsung Galaxy Buds Pros. "Supposedly they have all their functions whether you have an Android or Apple. They're comfortable in the ear and you can wirelessly charge the case," the person wrote further.

A user asked for a "good watch" suggestion for his Android phone, a Samsung Galaxy S10+ and several Reddit users recommended Garmin watches. "I use and really like the Garmin watches. They provide a lot of functionality and cover a decent price range with their different selections," wrote a person.

"I recently bought a Garmin Forerunner 245 Music and I'm liking it so far. I needed something to play music offline, so I wouldn't need to carry a phone with me as the weather gets warmer. Syncs to Spotify perfectly. I'm pairing mine with a Google Pixel 4a," was another popular recommendation.

A fitness enthusiast and mountaineer recommended Garmin watches highly, saying not only was it accurate above 10,000-feet but could also last for up to 15 hours on GPS mode and 3 weeks without the GPS.

"It's been super helpful at pointing out my hiking deficiencies. The biking features are also great," he wrote.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent design
  • Versatile cameras
  • Powerful CPU
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10+ review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 9.0
Samsung Galaxy Buds SM-R170 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds SM-R170 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Secure, noise isolating fit 
  • Decent active noise cancellation 
  • Good companion app on Android 
  • Detailed, natural sound 
  • Good battery life 
  • Bad
  • Needs a Samsung source device for best sound quality 
  • No iOS app at launch time 
  • Voice detect doesn’t always work
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Fitnotes, Apps, gadgets, gears, Reddit, workout tracker app, Android

Further reading: Fitnotes, Apps, gadgets, gears, Reddit, workout tracker app, Android
Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
Best Fitness Apps, Gadgets, and Gear? Here’s What People Are Talking About
Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
