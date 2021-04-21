Fitnotes, a workout tracker app for Android, has emerged as one of the most popular platforms among fitness enthusiasts, according to a megathread on Reddit. In the thread about fitness-related apps, technological gadgets, and training gear, many people recommend Fitnotes. While some of them felt the app was great because it allowed users to self-analyse data, others found it simple and easy to handle. There's a lot of information and posts to scroll through on the thread though, and so if you just want to find the best recommendations, read on to know more.

“I love Fitnotes, and you can back up to Google drive, too, which allows you to perform your own analysis on the data,” one user wrote on the megathread.

Another Reddit user said that FitNotes does everything you need “with zero bloat to get in your way”, adding that he bought the pro version so that he could give some money to the developer.

Another fitness enthusiast, who'd been using Fitnotes since 2014, says the app has only got better. “It's actively updated and allows you to see all sorts of Stat stacking via the app or you can export the data to a spreadsheet and view the data however you please. Programming and adding your own exercises are both super easy,” the person said, recommending everyone use it.

To accompany you on a hassle-free workout, Jabra Active Elite buds appear to be the popular choice to keep you tuned to your favourite music, followed by Jaybird Vistas. “I'll throw my hat in for Jabra Active Elite buds. Good sound with noise cancellation option, plus not obnoxious-looking,” a user recommended. "Jabra Elite Active, I have the 75t and love them so much, sound quality is good and holds charge great," wrote another.

Some suggested Samsung Galaxy Buds+ were a better option to go for, saying they were really happy with them. "I'm really happy with the galaxy buds+. They come with multiple ear tips and ear wing bands so I can get them to fit snugly.”

Another user said he loved the noise-cancelling function as well as the simple tap interface in his Samsung Galaxy Buds Pros. "Supposedly they have all their functions whether you have an Android or Apple. They're comfortable in the ear and you can wirelessly charge the case," the person wrote further.

A user asked for a "good watch" suggestion for his Android phone, a Samsung Galaxy S10+ and several Reddit users recommended Garmin watches. "I use and really like the Garmin watches. They provide a lot of functionality and cover a decent price range with their different selections," wrote a person.

"I recently bought a Garmin Forerunner 245 Music and I'm liking it so far. I needed something to play music offline, so I wouldn't need to carry a phone with me as the weather gets warmer. Syncs to Spotify perfectly. I'm pairing mine with a Google Pixel 4a," was another popular recommendation.

A fitness enthusiast and mountaineer recommended Garmin watches highly, saying not only was it accurate above 10,000-feet but could also last for up to 15 hours on GPS mode and 3 weeks without the GPS.

"It's been super helpful at pointing out my hiking deficiencies. The biking features are also great," he wrote.

