Technology News
loading

Apple Card and 6 Other Tech Tools Accused of Gender Bias

Tools from Facebook, Amazon, and Google have been accused for bias in the past.

By | Updated: 12 November 2019 16:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Card and 6 Other Tech Tools Accused of Gender Bias

From recruitment software that favours male applicants to facial recognition technology that fails to recognise transgender people, a growing number of artificial intelligence (AI) programmes have been accused of holding human gender bias. Apple became the latest tech giant to face criticism last week when customers of its new credit card service, including company co-founder Steve Wozniak, said it appeared to give men higher credit limits than women.

Here are six other tech tools that have been accused of gender discrimination:

Facebook ads
A US study this year found Facebook's algorithms matching marketing for housing and jobs with viewers leant on stereotypes. Ads for jobs in the lumber industry went mostly to white men, while secretary positions were mostly directed at black women, according to the study.

Amazon's recruiting tool
Amazon scrapped an experimental automated recruiting engine that used AI to give job candidates scores ranging from one to five stars after finding it did not like women. Amazon's computer models were trained to vet applicants by observing patterns in resumes submitted to the company. But as most came from men, reflecting male dominance across the tech industry, the system had taught itself that male candidates were preferable.

Digital assistants
A United Nations report this year said popular digital assistants styled as female helpers such as Apple's Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Microsoft's Cortana reinforced sexist stereotypes and normalised sexist harassment. Styled as female helpers, most voice assistants were programmed to be submissive and servile - including politely responding to insults.

Facial recognition
Facial recognition technology struggles to recognise transgender people and those who do not define themselves as male or female, according to an October study by the US University of Colorado Boulder. Researchers tested facial recognition systems from IBM, Amazon, Microsoft and Clarifai on photographs of trans men and found they were misidentified as women 38 percent of the time.

Google Images
A 2015 University of Washington study found women were underrepresented in Google Images search results for most jobs and slightly underrepresented for some of them, including CEO. The researchers said the issue could have had a negative impact on people's perceptions, reinforcing bias and preconceptions.

Job changing ads
Another 2015 study by Carnegie Mellon University in the US found that Google's ad-targeting system was more likely to show offers for job coaching services for highly-paid positions to men than women.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Steve Wozniak
China's Digital Currency Not Seeking 'Full Control' of Individuals' Details: Central Bank Official
Apple Topped India’s Premium Smartphone Market in Q3 This Year: IDC
Honor Smartphones
Apple Card and 6 Other Tech Tools Accused of Gender Bias
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  2. How to Watch Mercury Make Its Rare Pass Across the Sun Today
  3. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  4. Redmi Note 8 Goes on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Amazon India, Mi.com
  5. Xiaomi Finally Brings an App Drawer to MIUI 11
  6. Poco F2 Case Leaks, Tips a Design Similar to Redmi K20 Series
  7. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  8. WhatsApp Spotted With a New Dark Default Wallpaper
  9. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  10. Google Chrome Will Label Slow-Loading Websites in the Future
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Elite Dragonfly 2-in-1 Laptop With Intel Core vPro Processor Launched in India
  2. Apple Topped India’s Premium Smartphone Market in Q3 This Year: IDC
  3. China's Digital Currency Not Seeking 'Full Control' of Individuals' Details: Central Bank Official
  4. Apple Removes Instagram Stalking App ‘Like Patrol’ From App Store
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Update Adds Galaxy Note 10's Auto Hotspot Feature, an Improved Gallery, and More
  6. Google Stadia Launch Day Full 12-Game Lineup Announced, Includes Destiny 2, Borderlands 3, Final Fantasy XV
  7. Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 16,999 Respectively
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 Leak-Based Renders Show Quad Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display
  9. Google Chrome Will Identify and Label Slow-Loading Websites to Help Speed Up the Web
  10. Twitter Takes Steps to Keep UK Election 'Healthy and Safe'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.