Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Bestselling Smartphones from Day One

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 wraps up tonight, and the two-day shopping fest started on Monday, July 26. Amazon has published a list of the top sellers on the site, and expectedly, smartphones topped the list. In case you missed shopping yesterday, there is still time to catch up on some of the best deals online today.

Looking at Amazon's bestseller list we have put together the top picks from the most popular phones on day one of the Prime Day sale. This includes some newly launched phoens like the OnePlus Nord 2 and also old favourites like the iPhone 11. Here are the top selling deals on Amazon for the Prime Day sale:

1.OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Blue Haze, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Amazon has showcased the OnePlus Nord 2 5G during this Prime Day. The best-seller is available for Rs. 29,999.00, with an extra up to Rs.1000 off on exchange. Amazon is also offering a no cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,412. If you are using HDFC bank debit/credit card there are added benefits such as 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1,250 on minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 or flat Rs. 500 off.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 12GB RAM+256GB storage variants, with an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Buy the OnePlus Nord 2 5G at Rs. 29,999.

2. Samsung Galaxy M31s (128GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy M31s (128GB storage) is currently on sale for Rs. Rs. 20,999, down from Rs. 24,999. The phone is available at a no-cost EMI, starting at Rs. 989 with an additional Rs. 500 off for HDFC bank debit and credit card users.

The phone runs on an Android 11 operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor, boasts of a quad camera setup, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M31s at Rs. 20,999.

3. iPhone 11

You can bag the Apple iPhone 11 for Rs. 47,999 during the ongoing big Amazon sale. There is a 13 percent discount on this phone, which is originally priced at Rs. 54,990. The phone is available at a no-cost EMI, starting from Rs. 2,259.

Unlocked for all carriers, the Apple iPhone 11 has a dual-camera system, powered by the A13 bionic chip, with third-generation neural engine that speeds up speech and image processing.

Buy now at Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 54,990).

4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

The Frost White Redmi Note 10's 46 GB storage variant can be bought at Rs. 12,999 today, while the Prime Day sale lasts. The phone is otherwise available for Rs. 15,999. If you're using an HDFC bank debit/ credit card, you can also avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on your purchase during the sale.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 2.2GHz clock speed. It has a 48 MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro and portrait lens, and 13 MP front camera.

Buy now at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999).

5. Xiaomi Redmi 9

Normally priced at Rs. 10,999, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999 during the sale. No cost EMI is available starting at as low as Rs. 424.

As a part of the Prime Day sale, which is only for Amazon Prime members, instant discounts of upto Rs. 1,750 are being offered. The Redmi 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Buy now at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999).

6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999, but you can also get an extra discount of up to Rs. 1,000 with a coupon. No cost EMI on selected cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 is available starting at Rs. 941. Further, 10 percent instant discount will also be made available on payments done with HDFC Bank debit/ credit cards.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sports an attractive 108 MP Quad Rear camera setup with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Portrait, 5MP Macro mode, and a 16 MP front camera.

Buy now at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999).

7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also getting a special offer for the Prime Day sale, priced at Rs. 24,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G also comes with a number of EMI options for the purchase of the smartphone, starting at Rs. 1,177.

Other benefits include no cost EMI on selected cards for orders above Rs. 3,000, and further discounts if the payment is done using ICICI credit card or HDFC credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 24,999 (launch offer).

8. iPhone 12 (128GB)

The newest iPhone is available at Rs. Rs. 72,999 for Amazon Prime members for the 128GB storage variant. Otherwise priced at Rs. 84,990, the current offer will help you save almost Rs. 12,000 if you buy the phone today.

The iPhone 12 is unlocked for all carriers and is available in its 128GB variant during the Prime Day sale. It has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and Super Retina XDR display. The phone also supports MagSafe accessories and offers faster wireless charging.

Buy now at Rs. 72,999 (MRP Rs. 84,999).

9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64 GB storage) and Rs. 15,999 (6GB RAM + 128 GB storage). No Cost EMI is available and EMI options start at Rs. 659. A 10 percent instant discount is also available for prime members on payments done with HDFC Bank debit/ credit cards.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T has a matte-finished back and a Gorilla Glass 3 panel on the front. It packs in a 5,000mAh battery and runs Xiaomi's MIUI 12, based on Android 11.

Buy now at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999).

10. Xiaomi Mi 11X

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is already the most affordable of three new models in the Mi 11 family and Xiaomi has further reduced it to Rs. 29,999 (8GB RAM 128GB ROM) from Rs. 34,999 for the Prime Say sale.

A 10 percent instant discount is available for prime members on payments done with HDFC Bank debit/ credit cards and up to Rs. 5,000 as an additional exchange offer.

EMI starts at Rs. 1,412 with No Cost EMI available with a number of EMI options available using Amazon Pay Later, and debit/credit cards on selected banks.

Buy now at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.