Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Mobile Accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will end on Tuesday night but there's still time left to pick up great deals and offers on mobile accessories. The big sale offers some of the top-selling picks at up to 80 percent off on top selling products.

Whether you are looking for a stylish headset or a portable charger, there is something for everyone. Catch the popular picks on discounted prices on sale on Amazon.

Some of the discounted brands include Boult, pTron, Ambrane and Raegr. Aside from the discounts on individual products, Amazon is also giving extra offers, such as gift cards, cashbacks, and no cost EMIs. An instant discount of 10 percent is further being offered to HDFC bank cardholders on select purchases.

We picked some of the popular deals and value for money mobile accessories from the Prime Day Sale .

1. Tukzer Capacitive Stylus Pen

Stylus pens are special pen-like digital instruments that help in gliding effortlessly over digital screens and are particularly popular among digital artists and gamers. This one by Turker is a fairly popular choice on Amazon with over 4,000 customer reviews. For the sale, it is down to a discounted price of Rs. 369.

It sports a classy metallic design and can be easily fitted in small purses or handbags. Its tip is covered with a transparent disc, which keeps an accurate track of the point of contact with digital screens. It is compatible with most touch-enabled devices including Microsoft surfaces and android as well as iOS smartphones and tablets.

What makes this pen special is that you can also use it with gloves on. Other features include a convenient grip and a spare disc for emergencies, hidden inside the tail end. To conclude, this pen is versatile, easy to use and ensure accuracy, precision, and comfort.

Buy now at Rs. 369 (MRP Rs. 999).

2. ELV Car Mount Adjustable Phone Holder

This car mount will not only help you drive safely without any distraction, but also let you navigate the GPS, access your playlist, and attend calls hands-free. It comes with a super sticky gel pad at the bottom that can stick firmly to most of the surfaces including textured ones. It comes with an easy one-touch mounting which means you can mount and release the device with just a push. Additionally, its two system level locks ensure a secured mounting, and the 360 degrees rotation enables an optimum and adjustable viewing angle. Further, it's redesigned bottom foot that ensures access to all your device ports.

For Amazon Prime Day Sale, it can be availed at a discounted price of Rs. 378, as opposed to its original retail price of Rs. 999. Amazon is also offering additional discounts on holders for select credit cards and business purchases.

Buy now at Rs. 378 (MRP Rs. 999).

3. BOBO Universal Waterproof Pouch

Carry around your smartphone safe, sound, and hands-free near water with this high-quality waterproof pouch that comes along with a wearable neck strap. It offers complete protection against water, snow, dirt, and sand, and comes with clear viewing windows on both sides. Thanks to its touch-friendly surface, you can also use it for clicking pictures underwater. Alternately, you can unfold it into a waterproof bag for carrying around cash, small portable, and important documents.

Originally priced at Rs. 999, this pouch is available at a discount of 72 percent for Rs. 279 on sale. You can also avail of further discounts in case of business purchases and cashbacks on certain credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 279 (MRP Rs. 999)

4. Ambrane 10000mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank with 12W Fast Charging

This power bank by Ambrane is a power bank of mid-range capacity that easily renders up to two-three charges a day, saving users from a frantic hunt for power outlets. best suited for daily routines or even day-long trips, for that matter. It offers two USB charging ports and an LED battery indicator.

It looks like a small-sized plastic capsule and can be easily slipped into compact purses. Its rubberized matt finish adds to the look. Other features include nine-layer protection, a high conversion rate, and ease of carrying.

Originally priced at Rs. 1,499, this versatile pick is down to Rs. 499 at a discount of 67 percent for the sale. Amazon is further offering a cashback of up to 5 percent for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders.

Buy now at Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 1,499)

5. RAEGR Arc 400 Wireless Charger

This wireless pad by Raegr sports a slim design with a matte-finish surface and a coating of fire-resistant material. Its top features include quick charging, short circuit prevention, surge protection, temperature control and sleep-friendly LED indicators. Although this pad has been designed especially for Galaxy phones (up to 110 W), it is also compatible with iPhones (7.5W), Airpods (2.5W), and other Qi enabled devices (5W). Please note that although it supports a “case-through charging” you need to remove the cases with metal linings.

Grab this deal for a discount of 33 percent during the Amazon Prime Day Sale for Rs. 998 only.

Buy now at Rs. 998 (MRP Rs. 1,499).

6. elago Clear Airpods Pro Case with Keychain

If you are a fan of the original sleek design of the AirPods chargers, this transparent cover by elago might be a good choice for you. It allows unobstructed charging and fits the case firmly, leaving no space behind.

On the outside, it sports a micro-dot pattern that is resistant to smudges, shock impact, and scratches. It efficiently covers the LED indicator and prevents the entry of dust or liquids. The detachable keychain is another feature to flex. You can even customise it your way!

For the sale, this cover is available at a discounted price of Rs. 924. Amazon is also offering additional discounts and cashbacks for certain credit cards and business purchases.

Buy now at Rs. 924 (MRP Rs. 1,299).

7. Boult Audio ProBass Curve in-Ear Earphones

These in-ear headphones from Boult are designed with the latest Bluetooth 5.0. The wireless earbuds offer fast and stable transmission and are supported by an improved high-quality microphone. The pair boasts of tangle-free wires, a light yet sturdy neck band, built-in micro-woofers as well as micro woofers.

With all these features in place, the headphones lend a user-friendly experience that is complete with great sound quality and a comfortable, easy usage. Adding to the list of merits is a long battery life. Curve offers a playback time of up to 12-15 hours for every charge and takes 1-1.5 to get fully charged. It also boasts of auto-pairing and can connect with two devices at a time.

Originally priced at Rs. 4,499, this can be bought for just Rs. 899 in the sale, with additional discounts and offers on different credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 899 (MRP Rs. 4,499).

8. pTron Glam Plus Bluetooth Extendable Selfie Stick with Tripod Stand, Wireless Remote

The selfie stick boasts of various helpful features that make it stand out from its peers. It is lightweight, rotatable, offers Bluetooth connectivity and can also be doubled up as a tripod for phones. The stick's stainless-steel material is corrosion resistant and strong, which increases its life. The stick is backed with a remote-control battery: CR2032 (240mAh) that is also replaceable and lends long-term usage.

Grab this pick for just Rs. 449 at a discount of 78 percent. Amazon is also offering additional discounts on this bag for select credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 449 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.