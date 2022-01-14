Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 will go live on January 17 (January 16 for Prime members), and users can expect heavy discounts on various products ranging from smartphones, tablets, TVs, headphones, TVs, large electronics, and home appliances. Amazon has already announced mobiles and accessories will be available for purchase with up to 40 percent discount. It has also revealed some of the major deals ahead of the sale, and the e-commerce platform has also been teasing new launches. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you will get early access to the discounts and offers.

When is the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022?

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will start on January 17 and will last until January 20. However, the Amazon Prime members will be able to access discounts and offers 24 hours ahead of the non-Prime members, from January 16.

How to find deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022?

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, customers can expect discounts on various items like smartphones, tablets, TVs, large appliances, and electronics. Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones, up to 70 percent off on electronics such as cameras and laptops, up to 50 percent off on Amazon Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. There are bank discounts to SBI card holders, no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv, and discounts to Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users. Customers can also avail exchange offers of up to Rs. 16,000 on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs and more.

But the question remains, “how to find a deal, or best deal on a product that we want to purchase?” We recommend comparing the price on other online shopping portals during the sale period. In order to get the best price, you need to keep chasing the product that you want to purchase. How to chase a product? Look out for preview deals and offers on those products. Generally, Amazon reveals and teases deals ahead of the sale of the product. You can check out the preview deals for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on the e-commerce platform.

In order to quickly get your hands on your favourite product during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, search for products by typing in their name instead of searching for an option through a long list. Another way to keep a tab on your product on an online marketplace is to use “Notify Me” and “Wishlist” options so that you get a notification whenever your favourite product is up for grabs. You should also plan in advance, and add those products you hope go on sale into your wishlist, so you will receive alerts when they get a deal. You can also keep those product pages open, and just refresh them when the sale goes live to check if they're discounted.

Other tips include installing the mobile app so you can access deals even when you're on the move, though of course, the best way to navigate all the deals would be on the desktop where it's easier to see a large number of products at once at and apply filters. You should also save addresses, payment, and shipping details, so that you reduce your chances of missing out on a Lightning Deal. We also recommend making your purchase early in the lifespan of a deal, because you don't want stock to finish before you've made your decision. You should also keep an eye out for bank offers to get the best deal price of the product you want to buy.

As mentioned above, Amazon Prime members get early access to Amazon Great Republic Day Sale as well as to various Amazon sales round the year. There are also certain Prime exclusive deals, that aren't available to non-members. Amazon Prime subscription starts at Rs. 179 a month, going up to Rs. 459 for 3 months, and Rs. 1,499 for the full year. You should also be able to get deals on Amazon Prime memberships by checking what your telecom operator offers in your plan.