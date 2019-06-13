Technology News
Google Now Lets You Use an Android Phone as a Physical Security Key for Two-Step Verification on iOS

It's time to say goodbye to SMS-based verification codes.

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 13:49 IST
Google Now Lets You Use an Android Phone as a Physical Security Key for Two-Step Verification on iOS

Photo Credit: Google

On iOS devices, Google's Smart Lock app will be used to offer the feature

Highlights
  • You can sign in to Google on an iOS device using an Android phone
  • The feature eliminates the need for a verification code sent via SMS
  • The feature is easy to set up and makes logging in more secure

In April this year, Google started allowing users to use their Android smartphones as a physical security key for 2-step verification. This allowed users to sign in to their accounts without using a verification code sent via a text message. Google is now taking it one step further by letting users use an Android smartphone as a physical two-factor authentication security key for signing in on iOS devices. Previously, the feature only worked on Windows 10, macOS, and Chrome OS.

The feature will allow users to sign in to their Google account on any iOS device using an Android phone. Instead of using Google Chrome, the feature will use Google's Smart Lock app on iOS due to the way Apple's mobile operating system works. The feature is now available for all Google accounts, and Google has detailed steps on how to use it. It was first spotted by 9to5Mac.

Here's how you can set up your devices to sign in on iOS using an Android phone's built-in security key:

  1. On a computer, sign in to your Google account and visit the 2-step verification page (make sure you've signed up for 2SV).
  2. Click on 'Add Security Key' on the 2-step verification page.
  3. Pick your Android smartphone from the list of available devices.
  4. Turn on Bluetooth on your Android and iOS devices.
  5. Sign in to your Google account using the Google Smart Lock app on your iPhone or iPad.
  6. Check your Android smartphone, it'll receive a notification.
  7. Follow the instructions on your Android phone to confirm your log in.

You'll need an Android smartphone running Android 7.0 or above and an iOS device running iOS 10.0 or above, according to Google. The company also recommends that you register a backup hardware-based security key and keep it in a safe place. It can be used to sign in in case you lose your Android smartphone.

Further reading: Android, iOS, 2 Step Verification, Google, Security Key
Google Now Lets You Use an Android Phone as a Physical Security Key for Two-Step Verification on iOS
