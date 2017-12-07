Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus were unveiled at an event in China today, featuring large displays with 18:9 aspect ratio, bezel-less design, and selfie flash. The Redmi 5 has a 5.7-inch HD+ screen, octa-core Snapdragon 450 chip and 3300mAh battery, and comes in 16GB storage/ 2GB RAM and 32GB storage/ 3GB RAM options. On the other hand, Redmi 5 Plus has a slightly bigger 5.99-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4000mAh battery, and will be released in 32GB storage/ 3GB RAM and 64GB storage/ 4GB RAM variants. The remaining features and specifications of the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are common, including MIUI 9 software, 12-megapixel rear camera, microSD support, 5-megapixel front camera, fingerprint sensors on the back, and 4G VoLTE support.

Here's everything else that made news today.

Honor 7X goes on sale and supposedly out of stock within seconds

When it makes its way to India, the Redmi Plus will have to compete with the Honor 7X, which went on sale in the country for the first time. Available only via Amazon India in the first sale, Honor 7X went out of stock within seconds, parent company Huawei claims. It comes in two storage options – 32GB and 64GB, priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. Launch offers include 90GB complimentary Airtel data and Rs. 300 as Kindle e-book credit. Registrations for the next sale have started, which will be held on December 14. Key specifications of the Honor 7X include 5.93-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Android Nougat-based custom UI, 4GB of RAM, HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, dual rear cameras on the back, 8-megapixel front camera, provision for storage expansion, and 3340mAh battery.

Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus vs Mi A1

Xiaomi Redmi 5A goes on sale in India for the first time

Another phone that went on sale for the first time today is the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, the Chinese brand’s entry-level handset. It became available on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home offline stores, and costs Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. For the first 5 million buyers of the Redmi 5A (Review) base variant, the company is giving a Rs. 1,000 discount, while both variants get Rs. 1,000 cash back from Jio. Key specifications of the MIUI 9 smartphone include 5-inch display, Snapdragon 425 SoC, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, storage expansion support, and 3000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Review

Oppo F5 Youth launched in India

Oppo F5 Youth smartphone with 6-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio has been launched in India, over a month after it was announced in the country. Sporting a 16-megapixel selfie camera with AI beautification features, the new Oppo F5 Youth is priced at Rs. 16,990 in India and will be available both online and offline. The Android 7.1 Nougat smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, microSD expansion, 13-megapixel rear camera, 4G VoLTE support, 3200mAh battery, and fingerprint sensor.

Flipkart sale offers deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and more

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale started today with deals and discounts on popular smartphones, laptops, TVs, etc. It will continue till Saturday, December 9, and provides users instant discounts on SBI credit cards (maximum discount Rs. 1,600, minimum cart value Rs. 4,999), buyback guarantees at Rs. 99, no-cost EMIs, etc. The top deals in the ongoing Flipkart sale include Pixel 2 64GB and iPhone 7 32GB at Rs. 39,999, Xiaomi Mi A1 at Rs. 12,999, Moto X4 4GB RAM at Rs. 20,999, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB at Rs. 68,999, Sony Bravia 40-inch full-HD smart LED TV at Rs. 42,999, MSI GV series gaming laptop at Rs. 54,990, and Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop at Rs. 59,990.

Idea Updates Rs. 198 prepaid plan to offer 50 percent more data

The Rs. 198 Idea Cellular plan has been revised in Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh and Gujarat circles to offer more data to consumers. As part of the offer, customers in the two circles will get 1.5GB data instead of the original 1GB at Rs. 198. On buying the recharge from the Idea app or website, they will get an extra 1GB data, bringing the total to 2.5GB for the 28-day validity. The plan also offers bundled STD and local calls, capped at 250 minute per day and 1,000 minutes per week.

Facebook launches Did You Know feature

Also today, Facebook rolled out the Did You Know feature, which asks users random questions about their interests and hobbies, and help them share this information with their friends. The questions asked by the new Facebook include stuff like 'If I could choose any job imaginable, I would want to...' and 'If I could be anywhere else right now, I'd be...'. The feature comes barely two months after Facebook acquired anonymous polling app tbh, which asked similar questions and was popular among teenagers.

Samsung Christmas Sale with cashback up to Rs. 8,000 announced

Samsung is offering buyers of select smartphones up to Rs. 8,000 cashback as part of a new partnership with Paytm. Buyers need to head to select Samsung stores between December 8 and 15, scan the Paytm Mall QR code at the outlet, check the handset details and corresponding offers online, and make the payment. The cashback will be transferred to their Paytm Wallet at the completion of the transaction. Only Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro, and Galaxy J5 Prime are eligible for the cashback as part of the sale. On Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8, buyers can get the Rs. 8,000 cashback on simply making the payment via Paytm Wallet balance.

Apart from the Paytm collaboration, the company will provide 10 percent cashback on MobiKwik payments, no-cost EMIs on purchases above Rs. 10,000 from Bajaj Finserv, and up to 40 percent buyback from Cashify to customers who upgrade to the next Samsung device. Samsung is also expected to announce offers for its wearables, speakers, audio accessories, wearable devices, and televisions as part of the Christmas Carnival via the Samsung Shop.

Facebook ranked the best place to work in the US

Facebook has emerged as the Best Place to Work in the US in a Glassdoor survey, rising up one spot to claim the pole position. Other technology companies in the top 10 included Google (5th), HubSpot (7th), World Wide Technology (8th), and Ultimate Software (10th). SAP was at the 11th position, Salesforce at 15th, and LinkedIn at 21st. Apple was way down in the list at the 84th position, down from 36th last year.