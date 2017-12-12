Nokia 6 (2018) surfaces on certification website, Nokia 5 gets Android Oreo beta

A new smartphone thought to be Nokia 6 (2018) has just passed through the website of Chinese certification agency TENAA. The handset has the model number TA-1054, but the listing does not reveal much about it. However, an online report claims the device on TENAA is the dual SIM variant of the Nokia 6 successor, and will feature a design similar to that of Nokia 7. The rumoured Nokia 6 (2018) is said to sport a bezel-less 18:9 display and expected to have the Snapdragon 630 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage, and dual-camera setup on the back with HMD Global’s bothie feature.

Nokia 5 was also in the news too today as it received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta build. The rollout was announced by HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas, who added that the Oreo beta build will soon be released for Nokia 6 as well. If the company follows the timeline it did for Nokia 8, the public Oreo build for Nokia 5 may be released in the next month. Those who want to give their handset a taste of Oreo need to sign up to become a beta tester.



Apple acquires song recognition app Shazam

Shazam, which has over a billion downloads worldwide, has been acquired by Apple in a deal whose financial terms have not been disclosed by the two parties. However, reports peg the transaction at about $400 million (approximately Rs. 2,580 crores). Despite its huge install base, Shazam had struggled in its monetisation efforts and had only recently announced profitability courtesy advertising and by directing users to services such as Apple Music and Spotify. In a statement, the iPhone maker said “Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit,” while the song recognition app said “We can't imagine a better home for Shazam.”

Google Pixel 2 XL available up to Rs. 17,000 cheaper

The Google Pixel 2 XL is receiving a temporary price cut of Rs. 9,000 at offline stores across India. This promotion brings the handset’s price down from Rs. 73,999 to Rs. 64,999; the offer ends December 31. On top of this price cut, there’s a Rs. 8,000 cashback on Pixel 2 XL – along with Pixel 2 – on a HDFC Bank credit card EMI plan. Airtel users will get 20GB of additional data per month for six months on prepaid recharges of Rs. 549 and postpaid plans of Rs. 649 and above.

In other Pixel news, the Pixel and Pixel 2 phones on Android 8.1 Oreo are getting Star Wars and Stranger Things Augmented Reality (AR) stickers.

Samsung improving iris scanner tech for Galaxy S9

Samsung is reportedly working on improving its iris scanner tech for the upcoming Galaxy S9 so that it recognises users’ eyes better. A report says it aims to achieve this improvement by increasing the sensor to 3-megapixels from the current 2-megapixels (on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8). This is said to increase the iris scanner’s clarity and ensure better security even when users have glasses on, or when they are in light or dark environments. The iris scanner would be used to not only unlock the Samsung Galaxy S9 but also for banking and other transactions.

Intex Elyt E6 with 3GB of RAM, 4000mAh battery launched

Intex has launched the Elyx E6 smartphone with 3GB of RAM and 4000mAh battery capacity in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 6,999, the new Elyt E6 has an 8-megapixel camera in front as well, and will go on sale via Flipkart starting December 15. Key specifications of the new Android 7.0 Nougat-based Intex smartphone include a 5-inch HD screen, quad-core 1.25GHz MediaTek processor, 32GB internal storage, microSD card up to 128GB, dual SIM support, and 13-megapixel rear camera.

Airtel launches 4G services in 130 cities and towns in Ladakh

Airtel has announced the rollout of 4G services in over 130 cities and towns in Ladakh, claiming to be the first operator to offer high-speed data in the region. With this rollout, Airtel subscribers – locals as well as tourists – will be able to access 4G Internet at popular spots such as Kargil War Memorial, Magnetic Hill, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Thiksey Monastery, Lamayuru Monastery, Moon Land Lamayuru, Sakti towards Pangong Lake, Stok Palace and Hall of Fame. This rollout is part of the company’s Project Leap initiative.

Android Oreo install base reaches 0.5 percent

Google has revealed that Android Oreo is on 0.5 percent of all Android devices, up from 0.2 percent in last month’s report. Android Marshmallow has the biggest share of the pie at 29.7 percent, followed by Lollipop at 26.3 percent, both showing a decline from last month. The 2016 Android build, Nougat, saw its share grow to 23.3 percent in the December report, up from 20.6 percent.

Samsung and Paytm sales

Samsung and Amazon India hosted its Happy Hours sale in India today. As part of the Samsung Happy Hours sale, the Galaxy On5 Pro was available at Rs. 6,990, down from Rs. 9,190. Similarly, Galaxy On7 Pro was offered at Rs. 7,490, instead of its launch price of Rs. 11,190. As part of the sale, buyers who recharge their Jio accounts with Rs. 309 will receive an additional 10GB data, and Rs. 509 will get them an extra 15GB data. The complimentary data can be availed for a maximum of six recharges.

Paytm also had the 12.12 Festival sale today, with cashbacks on several food & beverage and fashion outlets. There was not much in terms of electronics in the 12.12 Festival sale, but gadget lovers can get Rs. 1,000 cashback on minimum billing of Rs. 6,999 from Reliance Digital stores as part of the sale. More interesting is that Paytm will host another sale, named 2017 Grand Finale, from December 13. This sale will come with up to Rs. 15,000 cashback on smartphones and up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on laptops, TVs and cameras.

