TRAI released its much-awaited recommendations on net neutrality in a 55-page documentation that stresses that Internet services should should be non-discriminatory. The regulatory body had released a consultation paper earlier this year, which asked stakeholders for their views on the requirements, design, scope, and implementation of such a framework in the country. The new recommendations released by TRAI have taken in inputs its received thus far. TRAI has reiterated that all telecom service providers providing Internet services in India must be bound to the "core principles" of net neutrality.

TRAI Releases Recommendations on Net Neutrality: Your 10-Point Cheatsheet

Jio Phone bookings open again and Jio cashback offer deadline extended

There's good news for those looking to get their hands on the Jio Phone, as the booking process has started once again. However, there's a small caveat here. Unlike the first sale, which was open to all, this sales seems to be restricted to just those who had registered for it back in July. "A link will be sent to people who are again showing interest to make [a] payment of Rs. 500 on the authorised channel. Once they make [the] payment, they will be informed about the date when Jio Phone will be delivered to them," a Reliance Jio channel partner said.

In more Jio news, the company seems to have quietly extended the expiration date for its cashback offer till December 15, from its original date of November 25. The offer, which was announced earlier this month, provides customers with benefits of up to Rs. 2,599. However, the list of Jio partners that are offering wallet cashback has been reduced. On top of that, Jio is also offering discounts on online fashion and travel purchases to raise the total value of the offer to Rs. 2,599.

WhatsApp for iPhone updated to support Picture-in-Picture mode

Popular message app, WhatsApp, has been updated for the iPhone with new features. The first feature lets you now watch a YouTube video directly within a conversation and also enable Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, so you can continue watching the video while you chat with other people. The second update now lets you lock the voice recording button, you you no longer have to hold the button down to record a voice message. The new WhatsApp v2.17.81 app for iPhone is now available to download via the App Store

OnePlus 5T open sale begins in India

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5T last week through two early flash sales on November 21 and November 24. Now, the company has finally put the OnePlus 5T on open sale on Amazon India and the OnePlus online store, so you don't have to bother with registrations or anything. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. Still on the fence of whether you should get it or not? Perhaps our review should ease up any confusion.

Xiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' confirmed as Flipkart exclusive

If you've been following the news, then you're aware that Xiaomi is all set to launch its "Desh ka Smartphone", which is scheduled to be unveiled on November 30. Well, it's now been confirmed that Flipkart will be the exclusive seller of this phone, as indicated by its dedicated webpage. The phone is highly speculated to the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, that has already been available in China for CNY 599 (approximately Rs. 5,800).

Honor V10 dual camera smartphone launched, Honor 7X launch set for December 5

Huawei's youth-focused brand Honor has unveiled the V10. This is a flagship-level smartphone featuring the top-end HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, 5.99-inch 'FullView' display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and dual rear cameras. It's currently only launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 26,400) but we expect a global announcement on December 5, when the Honor 7X will also launch. Honor has been teasing that the 7X will launch in India at an "unbeatable price" tag. It will go on sale in the country exclusively on Amazon.in following its formal launch next week.

Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL reportedly affected by random reboots

The complains just don't seem to seize when it comes to Google's latest poster boys. Now, some Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users are now reporting the the phones randomly reboot. The issue is believed to be caused by the LTE modem on the new Pixel models, and Android 8.1 is likely to resolve the flaw. Users have taken to Google's Product Forums to talk about this problem.

iOS 11 has a new autocorrect bug and Android Developer Preview 2 released

iOS 11 might have been a major overhaul to iOS in a while, but there are some bugs that still persist, at least for some users. Some iPhone users are now reporting an autocorrect bug which 'corrects' the word 'it' to 'I.T' and 'is' to 'I.S'. We weren't able to reproduce the bug over at Gadgets 360, but if you are someone who's facing it then Cupertino giant had suggested users visit Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement, and save the correct word as both the phrase and the shortcut.

In other OS news, Google on Monday has started rolling out the Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2 for compatible Nexus and Pixel devices. The most interesting piece about this update, is that it finally enables the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL's Visual Core SoC which finally lets third-party camera apps to take advantage of the Pixel's HDR+ mode, which has been exclusive to the Pixel phones all along.