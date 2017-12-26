A day after the Jio Triple Cashback Offer ended, the operator has started a new cashback offer for new and existing Prime subscribers. The company is providing recharge vouchers worth Rs. 400, wallet cashback up to Rs. 300, and vouchers for online discounts to the tune of Rs. 2,600 under the new offer, giving total benefits worth up to Rs. 3,300. This represents an approximate 27 percent increase in benefits over the recently-concluded offer. Jio Prime users need to purchase a recharge of Rs. 399 and above from MyJio app or Jio.com website till January 15 to get the cashback.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3GB RAM variant now available via offline stores

Xiaomi has made the 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi 5A entry-level smartphone available via its partner offline stores. The handset is priced at Rs. 6,999 online, but can cost up to Rs. 7,499 in the Mi partner stores, depending on the retailer, a difference of Rs. 500. As for the Redmi 5A 2GB RAM variant, the handset is available in Xiaomi’s own Mi Home offline stores, but not its partner outlets yet, though it can be expected to hit shelves across the country as well soon enough.

Paytm Mall Merry Christmas Sale offers deals on smartphones, TVs

The Paytm Mall Merry Christmas Sale will end tonight, bringing a close to the discounts and cashbacks offered by the payments titan on select products. For those looking for a good deal in the holiday season, the Paytm Mall sale offers some good deals on iPhones, Android phones and LED TVs; do note that it is actually the cashbacks that drive down the effective price, not the discounted prices. Some of the deals worth checking out include iPhone X 64GB at effective price of Rs. 84,996, iPhone 7 32GB at Rs. 39,290, Moto G5S at Rs. 12,858, and Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro 2GB at Rs. 7,590, among others.

Vodafone rolling out VoLTE network in January

Vodafone is joining the VoLTE bandwagon after Reliance Jio and Airtel, and will start its VoLTE services in January. The first circles getting the service will include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Kolkata, while it will be rolled out in other regions soon after that. This Vodafone announcement comes just a day after BSNL announced it will start its 4G operations next month. While Jio has a VoLTE-only network, Airtel has rolled it out in certain circles only so far.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) specifications revealed in online listing

A Russian retailer has listed the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) online, spilling the beans on the yet-unannounced handset’s specifications and design. According to the listing, the Samsung smartphone will have a 5-inch qHD screen, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, 1.5GB RAM, dual-SIM functionality, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel selfie shooter, 16GB internal storage, and 2600mAh battery. As for the price, the Russian website says the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) will cost RUB 7,990 (roughly Rs. 8,860). These are in conjunction with the specifications and price leaked last week.

Oppo A83 with 5.7-inch display, 4GB of RAM unveiled in China

Oppo has unveiled the A83 smartphone in its home market, at a price of CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs. 13,700). The new smartphone will go on sale on December 29, and buyers may be eligible for a free QY7 Bluetooth headset with the handset. As for the features and specifications, the Android 7.1 Nougat-powered Oppo A83 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and bezel-less design. It is powered by 2.5GHz octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 256GB, 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, and 3090mAh battery.

Oppo A75 and A75s mid-range smartphones launched in Taiwan

While the A83 is decidedly in the budget segment, Oppo also launched the A75 and A75s mid-range smartphones today, but these were in Taiwan. The new Oppo A75 has 32GB internal storage and 2.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6763T SoC and is priced at TWD 10,990 (approximately Rs. 23,506), while the A75s packs 64GB built-in storage and 2.5GHz MediaTek MT6737T processor, and costs TWD 11,990 (about Rs. 24,850). The remaining features are common between the two, including the 6-inch full-HD+ screen, Android 7.1 Nougat-based OS, 4GB of RAM, 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel selfie camera, and 3200mAh battery.

Mi Air Purifier MAX with more efficient air purification launched

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Air Purifier MAX in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,600). The company claims its new model can serve larger areas (up to 120 square metres) and has a longer filter life (between 6 and 12 months). It is said to offer more efficient air purification courtesy the larger air inlet and outlets, and can detect and display the AQI (Air Quality Index) using a laser particle sensor. Mi Air Purifier MAX’s OLED panel can also show Wi-Fi connection status, dimming, temperature, humidity, etc.

LG V30 now receiving Android 8.0 Oreo-based update

A month after the beta testing started, LG V30 is getting the stable version of Android 8.0 Oreo-based custom OS. The update is being pushed over the air, but can also be downloaded using the LG Bridge programme, and is first being rolled out in South Korea. It brings features such as Picture-in-Picture mode, notification dots, enhanced quick settings, and smart auto fill, as well as custom features like high-resolution LDAC audio technology for minimising sound source loss. Key specifications of the LG V30 include a 6-inch QHD+ bezel-less display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 3300mAh battery.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.