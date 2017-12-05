Honor 7X price in India was revealed today at an event in London, where the company also showcased the Honor V10; the 32GB and 64GB storage variants will cost Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. The handset goes on sale on Thursday in the country, and will be available via Amazon. The highlight of the Honor 7X (Review) are its 5.93-inch bezel-less full-HD+ curved display with 18:9 aspect ratio and dual camera setup on the back (16-megapixel + 2-megapixel). Other key features include the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, 4GB RAM, microSD support up to 256GB, 4G VoLTE support, 8-megapixel front camera, and 3340mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus video teasers spotted online

With the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus launch just two days away, video teasers have been released online to drum up hype. However, the videos only show the 18:9 aspect ratio displays and the lack of capacitive buttons in front, something that was apparent from the images officially released on Monday. Previous leaks have pointed to three variants of the handset, with 2/ 3/ 4GB RAM and 16/ 32/ 64GB storage options. Other than that, fans can expect a 3200mAh battery, 5.7-inch bezel-less display, 12-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and MIUI 9 from the new Redmi 5 model.

Google Go, Oreo Go, Files Go, Google Assistant for Jio Phone announced

At its Google for India event in New Delhi, the company launched a single app that will provide the unified Google experience. Named Google Go, the app integrates Search, Voice Search, GIFs, YouTube, Translate, and Maps, along with Facebook, Instagram and CricBuzz. It also offers search trends and top stories from the Web on any particular topics. Weighing less than 5MB, the app is aimed at smartphones with less than 1GB of RAM, is available for download from Google Play, and will come preloaded on Android Go devices.

Google also announced Oreo Go at the event, an Android Oreo version optimised for low-end handsets. Google says optimised apps will take 50 percent less storage, and the average app startup time will be 15 percent faster because of this initiative. It will come with Google Play Protect, and Data Saver turned on by default. The Files Go app was announced at the event, aimed at helping users save storage, find files faster and share files offline (Google claims 200 times faster than Bluetooth) with nearby handsets. Along with these, Google Assistant for Jio Phone was announced at the event.

Google Maps gets India-first Two-Wheeler mode, Tez set to cross 12 million active users

Google made several other announcements at the event. Chief among them was the introduction of the “India-first” Two-Wheeler mode in Google Maps, which has been designed to help bikers in the country find the route most suitable for their vehicles. It includes customised routing, voice-guided navigation, and enhanced landmark navigation.

The Internet search giant also revealed that its Tez payments app will cross 12 million active users in the next couple of days; the figure stood at 7.5 million five weeks ago. Google says Tez has processed 140 million transactions since launch, and quoting NPCI data, claimed that in the October-November period, it accounted for 70 percent of transactions on BHIM UPI. The company also plans to take its free public Wi-Fi service beyond railway stations in India.

Jio 4G download speed records new peak

Reliance Jio 4G download speed its peak of 21.9Mbps in October, according to TRAI’s MySpeed app, beating its previous high of 19.123Mbps. Jio is followed by Vodafone at 8.7Mbps, and Idea Cellular is at third spot is 8.6Mbps; Airtel rounds up the list with 7.5Mbps average 4G download speed. As for uploads, Idea continues to be on top, with average 4G upload speed of 6.4Mbps in October. Vodafone is fairly close at 5.9Mbps, while Jio and Airtel are far behind at 4.1Mbps and 3.5Mbps, respectively.

Google Pixel 2 at Rs. 21,001 discount in Flipkart sale

Barely a month old, Google Pixel 2 will be available for as low as Rs. 39,999 in the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, which starts on Thursday and ends on Saturday. The discount includes flat discount of Rs. 11,001 and additional Rs. 10,000 that will be subject to card partners in the sale; there will also be exchange discounts of up to Rs. 18,000, and buyback guarantee of Rs. 36,500. Pixel 2 aside, there will be a Rs. 2,000 discount on Xiaomi Mi A1, “unbelievable offers” on iPhones, and the “biggest ever” iPhone X sale in Flipkart Big Shopping Days. Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro, and Infinix Zero5 Pro will go on sale for the first time in the Flipkart sale as well.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) has made an appearance on the US FCC certification website, suggesting its launch may not be far away. Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) have leaked online courtesy a separate leak, which suggests the handset will have a 4.8-inch HD display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 chip, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 12-megapixel rear camera sensor, and a 7-megapixel front camera sensor.

Jabra Elite 25e Bluetooth Headphones launched in India

Jabra has launched the Elite 25e Bluetooth headphones with 18-hour battery life in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the new headphones feature Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, IP54 certification for wind- and water-resistance, and a dedicated volume control button that can call up Siri or Google Assistant. It will vibrate to indicate incoming calls, features music control buttons, and can read aloud incoming messages. The new Jabra Elite 25e can pair with up to 8 devices, and supports 2 simultaneously active connections.