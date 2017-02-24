Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
ZeniMax Seeks to Block Facebook's Oculus From Using Virtual Reality Code

 
24 February 2017
ZeniMax Seeks to Block Facebook's Oculus From Using Virtual Reality Code

Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc., which earlier this month won a $500 million verdict against Facebook Inc.'s Oculus virtual reality unit for unauthorised copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.

ZeniMax made its request in papers filed on Thursday in federal court in Dallas. It was the same court where jurors on February 1 issued the verdict against Oculus and its founders Palmer Luckey and Brendan Iribe.

The injunction could limit the number of games available for sale for Oculus' Rift VR headset. Such a move would be a blow to a product still in its infancy and on which Facebook has made a big bet for the future.

Oculus has already made the disputed code available to companies that develop games, and it is embedded in many of the games available for use on the Rift, as well as Samsung's Gear VR, a smartphone-compatible device developed through a partnership with Oculus.

