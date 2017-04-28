Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi WeLoop Hey 3S Smartwatch Launched, an Apple Watch Clone With a Heart Rate Sensor

 
28 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi WeLoop Hey 3S Smartwatch Launched, an Apple Watch Clone With a Heart Rate Sensor

Highlights

  • The watch is water-resistant up to 50 metres under water
  • WeLoop sports a 1.28-inch display (176x176 pixels)
  • The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 4.2

It will be an understatement to say that some of Xiaomi's products have uncanny resemblance to products from a certain Cupertino-based company. However, this time around the company seems to have taken the design approach to an altogether different level as Xiaomi partner WeLoop's new Hey 3S smartwatch seems to be an exact replica of Apple Watch. The Xiaomi WeLoop Hey 3S has been priced at CNY 539 (roughly Rs. 5,000) and is available at Xiaomi's crowd-funding platform.

The company claims says the Hey 3S comes with an impressive battery life of 30 days, and is a sports-centric watch with a GPS sensor and a 9-axis motion sensor. Xiaomi's new WeLoop GPS Sports Watch Hey 3S comes with a 1.28-inch display (176x176 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and weighs just 38 grams. Just like most other activity-tracking smartwatches, the Hey 3S helps users in keeping track of distance travelled and other training activities, but also allows them to monitor their their heart rate.

In terms of connectivity, the WeLoop Hey 3S comes with Bluetooth 4.2. It features GPS/AGPS+GLONASS connectivity, and can be charged with a wireless charger. The smartwatch measures 46.2x35.66x11.15mm and the sensors on the device include an accelerometer, electronic compass, a gryo sensor, and as we mentioned earlier a heart rate sensor. Interestingly, just like Apple Watch 2, WeLoop Hey 3S offers water resistance up to 50 metres underwater. It weighs 38 grams.

In terms of aesthetics, you will immediately notice that straps on the watch are similar to Apple Watch Nike+, which was released by the company last year. The WeLoop Hey 3S is available in Dynamic Black, Bright Red, and Green youth colour options.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi WeLoop Hey 3S, WeLoop Hey 3S, Xiaomi Smartwatch, Apple Watch, Wearables, Apple, Xiaomi
Apple Music Will Reportedly Get Video-Centric Revamp With iOS 11
NASA's Next Generation Space Telescope Plan Takes a Pause
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Xiaomi WeLoop Hey 3S Smartwatch Launched, an Apple Watch Clone With a Heart Rate Sensor
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. iPhone 7 Plus, HTC Desire 10 Pro, LED TVs, and More Tech Deals
  3. Find Out When Your Nexus, Pixel Will Receive Its Last Security Update
  4. 7 WhatsApp Tips That Will Make Your Life Easier
  5. Vivo V5s Launched, Moto E4 Leaked, iPhone 8 Rumours, and More: 360 Daily
  6. Xiaomi's Latest Smartwatch Is a Clone of the Apple Watch
  7. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Note 8 Launch for the Second Half of 2017
  8. Watch: What a Super-Cool Clear-Glass Samsung Galaxy S8 Looks Like
  9. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  10. Xiaomi Expands to Russia, Launches Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, and Redmi 4X
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.