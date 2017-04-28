It will be an understatement to say that some of Xiaomi's products have uncanny resemblance to products from a certain Cupertino-based company. However, this time around the company seems to have taken the design approach to an altogether different level as Xiaomi partner WeLoop's new Hey 3S smartwatch seems to be an exact replica of Apple Watch. The Xiaomi WeLoop Hey 3S has been priced at CNY 539 (roughly Rs. 5,000) and is available at Xiaomi's crowd-funding platform.

The company claims says the Hey 3S comes with an impressive battery life of 30 days, and is a sports-centric watch with a GPS sensor and a 9-axis motion sensor. Xiaomi's new WeLoop GPS Sports Watch Hey 3S comes with a 1.28-inch display (176x176 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and weighs just 38 grams. Just like most other activity-tracking smartwatches, the Hey 3S helps users in keeping track of distance travelled and other training activities, but also allows them to monitor their their heart rate.

In terms of connectivity, the WeLoop Hey 3S comes with Bluetooth 4.2. It features GPS/AGPS+GLONASS connectivity, and can be charged with a wireless charger. The smartwatch measures 46.2x35.66x11.15mm and the sensors on the device include an accelerometer, electronic compass, a gryo sensor, and as we mentioned earlier a heart rate sensor. Interestingly, just like Apple Watch 2, WeLoop Hey 3S offers water resistance up to 50 metres underwater. It weighs 38 grams.

In terms of aesthetics, you will immediately notice that straps on the watch are similar to Apple Watch Nike+, which was released by the company last year. The WeLoop Hey 3S is available in Dynamic Black, Bright Red, and Green youth colour options.