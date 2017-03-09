Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Unveils '90 Minutes Ultra Smart Sportswear' Shoes Powered by Intel

 
09 March 2017
  • The shoes have been priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 2,900)
  • Shipments expected from April 15
  • Intel's Curie chip stores all the fitness related data for users

There are very few companies that can boast of a product portfolio as diverse as Xiaomi. Now, the Chinese company has expanded its product range even further as it has launched its smart shoes powered by Intel technology. The '90 Minutes Ultra Smart Sportswear' shoes (yes, this is the name) come with Intel's Curie chip and provide users with information such as distance travelled and calories burnt.

The smart shoes from Xiaomi, developed by Shanghai-based Runmi Technology Co. Ltd, come with 60 days of battery life and have Intel's compact Curie chip that stores all the fitness related data, reports GizChina. The shoes are reportedly aimed at professional runners/athletes and come with arch design and anti-skid features.

The shoes are able to detect movement and can be used for walking, running, or even climbing, as per the report. The smart shoes from Xiaomi are available in Black and Surf Blue colour options for men while Black and Pink colour options for women. Further there is a special "Blue Edition" of the shoes that glows in the dark.

The shoes have been priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 2,900) and will be available from the company's crowdfunded Mijia platform via the Mi Home website, and shipments begin from April 15.

It should be noted that these shoes are currently available for purchase exclusively in China. If you can look past the name, it does appear to be an attractive offering from the company at an affordable price.

