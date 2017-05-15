Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset Goes Up for Pre-Orders at Rs. 899

 
15 May 2017
Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset Goes Up for Pre-Orders at Rs. 899

Highlights

  • The headset is already out-of-stock on the website
  • Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset supports Bluetooth 4.1
  • Only Black colour variant is available in India

While Xiaomi's Redmi 4 India launch is just around the corner, the company has now made its Mi Bluetooth Headset available for pre-orders in the country at Rs. 899. The new headset from Xiaomi weighs just 6.5 grams and has been made available in only Black colour for the country. The headset will be shipped within 5 days of pre-order as per company's website. Notably, the product seems to have gone out of stock already but might be made available again by the company soon.

Xiaomi's Mi Bluetooth Headset allows users to accept or end phone calls, reject calls, redial phone numbers, transfer calls, make three-way calls, play or pause music, play next/previous song, and adjust volume. The headset comes with a ceramic antenna, rounded sound cavity, a Bluetooth chip, magnetised moving coil speaker, and a noise-cancelling silicone microphone. "To optimise sound quality for calls and music, we kept the speaker output structure at a narrow 3mm, so that detail in the mid and high frequencies are preserved and noise is significantly reduced," the Xiaomi says on its website.

The Mi Bluetooth Headset offers noise reduction and supports Bluetooth 4.1, which as per the company's claims, reduces 4G network interferences and in turn improves device compatibility, stability, and functionality across the board. Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth headset provides 3-4 hours of battery life with regular usage and 100 hours in standby mode, as per the company. Notably, the headset is capable of pairing with two devices simultaneously.

The new Bluetooth headset from Xiaomi comes with silicone earbuds in three different sizes. Let us know in comment section down below if you are interested in buying Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset or have your eyes set on some other headset

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset Goes Up for Pre-Orders at Rs. 899
 
 

