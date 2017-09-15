After teasing the arrival of a new fitness product in the country, Xiaomi has now launched the Mi Band HRX Edition in the country. The Chinese conglomerate has partnered with HRX by Hrithik Roshan to offer this new fitness band, and it essentially is an adaptation of the Mi Band 2. The Mi Band HRX Edition will be available from September 18 on Mi.com,and Mi Home offline stores. It will also be sold on Myntra, Flipkart, and Amazon starting September 20.

The Mi Band HRX Edition is priced at Rs. 1,299, slightly less expensive than the Mi Band 2. It sports an OLED display that shows the time, and also shows the steps, distance covered, and calories burnt. It has an improved pedometer for more accuracy in steps and exercise measurement, and also alerts you if you have been idle for too long. The Mi Band HRX Edition will remind you to take short walks and water breaks at regular intervals. Furthermore, it also calculates your sleep, is splash resistant, sends calls and notification alerts, and unlocks your paired Android smartphone without the need to put in a passcode or fingerprint as well.

The Mi Band HRX Edition has support for Bluetooth 4.0 and is rated to offer 23 days of battery life as well. Just to compare, the Mi Band 2 is rated to offer 20 days of battery life, and is priced at Rs. 1,999. The Mi Band HRX Edition looks similar to the Mi Band 2 with respect to design, except for the additional HRX logo now embedded on the strap. Its important to note that the HRX Edition does not have a heart rate monitor though - something the Mi Band 2 does.

Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Jain told PTI, "Indians are becoming more fitness conscious and this category is at an extremely dynamic stage. The Mi Band is a great fit in the category as reflected by the great response received for the Mi Band 2. This is not an endorsement deal, it's a partnership for a new device. Hrithik provided inputs on features can be incorporated to make the product more relevant."