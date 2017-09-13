Xiaomi to Launch New Fitness Product in India Soon

Soon after the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone, the Chinese manufacturer has now started teasing the launch of yet another product in India. The teaser hints that it won't be a smartphone, but a fitness product, and could be launched in partnership with HRX by Hrithik Roshan in the country.

Xiaomi India has rolled out a video teaser on its social platforms that shows men and women running, doing crunches and skipping - all exercises related to fitness. The video then shows the tagline 'hop, run, flex' highlighting the letters 'HRX' in blue. This hints at a fitness product launch in India soon, with a partnership most likely with HRX by Hrithik Roshan.

Furthermore, Xiaomi India VP and Managing Director also posted a tweet confirming that "something special is about to be launched." He does not reveal what it may be, but attaches a photo with someone, blurring out the other person entirely, in a bid to create hype.

What the product is and when it will launch could be anyone's guess. The Mi Band 3 would be ideal, but considering that it hasn't been announced in China yet, its arrival in India first seems unlikely. The company could launch smart shoes in India - a first if true. Xiaomi had partnered with Li Ning in China in 2015 to first introduce smart shoes, and then earlier this year, it even launched the 90 Minutes Ultra Smart running shoes as well. These were able to detect speed, calories burnt, distance, and more. What do you think will Xiaomi launch in India? Let us know in the comments below.