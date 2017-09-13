Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi to Launch New Fitness Product in India Soon

 
13 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi to Launch New Fitness Product in India Soon

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has announced that it will launch a new product in India soon
  • Video teaser hints that it could be a fitness product
  • The product could be launched in partnership with HRX by Hrithik Roshan

Soon after the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone, the Chinese manufacturer has now started teasing the launch of yet another product in India. The teaser hints that it won't be a smartphone, but a fitness product, and could be launched in partnership with HRX by Hrithik Roshan in the country.

Xiaomi India has rolled out a video teaser on its social platforms that shows men and women running, doing crunches and skipping - all exercises related to fitness. The video then shows the tagline 'hop, run, flex' highlighting the letters 'HRX' in blue. This hints at a fitness product launch in India soon, with a partnership most likely with HRX by Hrithik Roshan.

Furthermore, Xiaomi India VP and Managing Director also posted a tweet confirming that "something special is about to be launched." He does not reveal what it may be, but attaches a photo with someone, blurring out the other person entirely, in a bid to create hype.

What the product is and when it will launch could be anyone's guess. The Mi Band 3 would be ideal, but considering that it hasn't been announced in China yet, its arrival in India first seems unlikely. The company could launch smart shoes in India - a first if true. Xiaomi had partnered with Li Ning in China in 2015 to first introduce smart shoes, and then earlier this year, it even launched the 90 Minutes Ultra Smart running shoes as well. These were able to detect speed, calories burnt, distance, and more. What do you think will Xiaomi launch in India? Let us know in the comments below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Fitness Product, Xiaomi India Product launch, HRX, Hrithik Roshan
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Tablet Shipments in India Continue to Dip in Q2: CMR
iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus India Pre-Orders Begin September 22, Distribution Partner Says
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Xiaomi to Launch New Fitness Product in India Soon
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. iPhone X Launched With Bezel-Less Display & Face ID; India Price Revealed
  2. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched; Price in India & Release Date Announced
  3. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus Prices Cut in India
  4. iPhone X First Impressions
  5. iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  6. LG V30, V30+ Price Revealed
  7. Review: Is the iPhone X Really Worth $1,000?
  8. WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton to Leave Company
  9. Xiaomi to Launch New Fitness Product in India Soon
  10. iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus: Which One Should You Buy?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.