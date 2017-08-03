Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Hints at Upcoming Smartwatch-Fitness Tracker Hybrid

 
03 August 2017
Samsung Hints at Upcoming Smartwatch-Fitness Tracker Hybrid

Highlights

  • Samsung is working on a fitness tracker-smartwatch hybrid wearable
  • Samsung has asked some members about promotional taglines
  • It’s not clear when this product will be unveiled

The nascent wearables market is seeing its ups and downs, and Samsung looks like it plans to stay in the business with a new kind of wearable device. The South Korean giant is sending out survey mails to some members asking them about the promotion strategy for their next product. The mentioned product hints at the company's next wearable that is going to be a fitness tracker cum smartwatch.

Samsung was previously reported to be working on a new wearable band with a model number SM-R365, which passed the FCC certification last month. Going by its design, the wearable looks more like a fitness tracker than a smartwatch, likely to be a successor to Gear Fit 2. That said, the survey mail sent by Samsung seeks opinion of the members of company's SmartLab Plus programme on the promotion 'tagline' for the new product, reports Sammobile.

The product has been further described in the mail as a concept that "takes the best bits from Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2." It further mentions that the new product "is in the form of a smartwatch (rather than an activity tracker)" along with the details about the replaceable watch straps. Both these points hint at a possible smartwatch/ fitness tracker hybrid that Samsung is working on.

It has also been clearly stated in the survey mail that the product will offer "all-round fitness from beginners to experts; activity tracking, weight/ calorie management, active sports, and coaching." The product is also going to be waterproof for underwater activities. Based on this information, Samsung certainly appears to be considering a hybrid, although it's unclear when it will be unveiled and whether it will be sold under the Gear Fit brand or Gear S lineup.

Shubham Verma

Google Earth Update for iOS Brings Redesign and Much-Needed 64-Bit Support
