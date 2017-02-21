Samsung forayed into the virtual reality business with its Gear VR back in September, 2015 and kept improving it in the meantime. Although the Samsung Gear VR was recently refreshed with new features like a dedicated home button and up to 101-degree field of view, the virtual reality headset still lacked one of the crucial features essential for better VR experience, a controller. But now, Samsung is tipped to launch its upcoming Gear VR headset with a dedicated controller along with the Galaxy S8 launch towards March-end.

The Samsung Gear VR has seen its share of improvements that make it one of the advanced mobile VR headsets available in the market right now. The South Korean company also increased the number of smartphones that could support Gear VR but what it missed was a dedicated controller that can be used to control your VR experience. According to a well-known tipster Roland Quandt (via 9to5Google), Samsung is poised to launch the Gear VR version SM-R234 with an updated cover to accommodate the Galaxy S8, along with a 'single-handed' controller.

To recall, Samsung was earlier reported to launch a new version of Gear VR alongside the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. There was also a report saying that Samsung could be working on its own augmented reality headset that might be unveiled at MWC 2017 or the Samsung's Galaxy S8 keynote. With the launch of the controller with Gear VR, Samsung is said to take on Google's own wireless controller for Daydream VR. It's worth mentioning that currently Google Cardboard mobile VR platform offers much more control through Daydream VR wireless controller as compared to Samsung Gear VR.

As we mentioned, Samsung earlier decided to skip the MWC event and host a keynote event at a later date that the company would announce at MWC. The company will launch its Galaxy S8 phones at its keynote event.