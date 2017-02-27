Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Gear VR Gets Refreshed at MWC 2017; Comes With Touch Controller

 
27 February 2017
Highlights

  • The new Gear VR comes with a strap to hold controller
  • The controller helps users in navigating through VR apps and games
  • The controller provides users with more interaction options within the ap

Samsung has launched the latest version of its Oculus-powered Gear VR headset at MWC 2017 and for the first time around, the South Korean company has introduced a VR controller that goes along with the headset. The new controller is aimed at providing users with convenience while interacting with the user interface in VR apps and games with the help of the headset.

The South Korean conglomerate says that the curved design of the newly introduced Gear VR controller offers users with convenient one-hand control and provides better motion interaction with minimised head movement. The touchpad on the motion controller provides quicker selection and interaction within VR apps. With the controller, users get the ability to "point, drag and drop, tilt, shoot, among other actions, while the Trigger allows for enhanced gaming experiences," the company said. The Home, Volume and Back keys located on the controller help users to navigate easily within the interface.

"At Samsung, we are focused on setting and exceeding the standard for VR experiences, making them even more accessible and delivering the highest in quality," Younghee Lee, executive vice president of mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics, was quoted as saying in company's blog post. "The Gear VR with Controller expands our VR ecosystem to help consumers get more engaged and immersed in VR content - whether it's games or videos," Lee said.

The Gear VR with controller offers 42mm lenses with 101-degree FOV (Field of View) and "advanced distortion correction technology" to minimize users' motion sickness. The Samsung Gear VR with Controller will support both Micro-USB and USB Type-C port with a converter in-box. Further, the new Gear VR comes with a strap on the headset that allows it to hold the controller when it is not being used.

The new Gear VR with controller is compatible with Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S6, and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones. You can find the full specifications of the new Gear VR over here.

