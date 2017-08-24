Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone on Wednesday but that is not the only thing that the company has in store for us. The South Korean company has confirmed that it will be launching Gear S3 smartwatch's successor at IFA event in Berlin next week and that it is also working on smart home speakers that might be launched soon. Separately, the company's rumoured Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch has been tipped to be the first wearable device powered by Tizen 3.0 operating system.

First talking about the successor to Gear S3 smartwatch, CNBC reports that DJ Koh, Samsung's mobile division head, has confirmed that the company will be launching the new wearable, likely to be called Gear S4 smartwatch, at IFA event next week. While the specific details about the upcoming wearable are not available at the moment, it is clear that the South Korean company would not mind the head-start before Apple's likely unveil of Apple Watch Series 3 at the iPhone event in September.

In a separate report, CNBC says that Koh has also confirmed that Samsung is working on a smart speaker, which should be a rival to Amazon Echo and Google Home, and will be announced 'soon'. well. Considering that the company introduced its own Bixby digital assistant earlier this year with Galaxy S8 smartphones and continued with it on Galaxy Note 8, it seems like Samsung wants to create a smart home hub, which will have Bixby at the centre and connected with all the smart devices.

While critics have pointed out that Samsung phones could have used just Google Assistant instead of having the company's dedicated digital assistant as well, if the company is planning to create a bigger ecosystem with Bixby at the centre, it makes perfect sense to have Bixby on the smartphones.

Photo Credit: via TizenExperts

Finally coming to the Gear Sport smartwatch, the upcoming wearable's listing was earlier spotted on the FCC website by Phandroid. Now, the Samsung Gear Sport has been certified by WiFi alliance and the listing of the smartwatch has reveals that it might be the first device to feature Tizen 3.0 OS, as pointed out in a report by TizenExperts (via PhoneArena).

While there are not many specifications available about the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch, it will reportedly feature both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The name of the smartwatch suggests that it might feature some rugged design and will likely come with health-tracking features as well.