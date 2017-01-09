Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Gear S3, Gear S3, Gear Fit2 Now Work With iOS Devices

 
09 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Gear S3, Gear S3, Gear Fit2 Now Work With iOS Devices

Highlights

  • The iOS support was first announced by company last year
  • The compatibility trial in South Korea included around 2000 people
  • Both apps are already available in App Store

Samsung at CES 2017 announced that its Gear S3, Gear S2, and Gear Fit2 wearables now have support for iOS with the company's new apps for the mobile platform. The Samsung Gear S app, which is already available on App Store, brings support for the Gear S2 and Gear S3 smartwatches while Samsung Gear Fit app, also available on the App Store, brings iOS support for Gear Fit2.

Last year in August, Richard Knight, Samsung's head of global product management, announced that there was a beta trial already in place to check compatibility with iOS, in South Korea. The trial was said to include around 2,000 people.

The Gear S3, Gear S2, and Gear Fit2 wearables run on Samsung's own Tizen operating system and will now be compatible with Apple devices as well. "Once the appropriate app is downloaded, users will be guided through steps to complete pairing with the user's compatible Samsung wearable device," the company said in its release.

Notably, the company said that the features and functions will vary with the device. However, as per the App Store listing, both apps are compatible with devices running iOS 9 and later versions, or with the iPhone 5 and later models.

"While features and functions will vary by device, iOS users will be able to enjoy the Samsung Gear S3's timeless and stylish design, IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as the built-in GPS, Alti/barometer and Speedometer apps," the company said.

As per a news report last month, Samsung is planning to launch its Gear S3 smartwatch, which comes with with two variants - Frontier and Classic, in India this month. To recall, the South Korean company unveiled the smartwatch earlier last year at IFA 2016.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Samsung Wearables, Samsung Gear S3, Samsung Gear S2, Samsung Gear Fit2, Samsung Gear S, Samsung Gear Fit, Apps, Apple, Samsung
HTC U Ultra, U Play, X10 Expected Tipped to Be Unveiled on January 12; Vive-Branded Phone Leaked in Promo Video
VR Glasses
Samsung Gear S3, Gear S3, Gear Fit2 Now Work With iOS Devices
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. The First Nokia-Branded Android Smartphone Has Finally Launched
  2. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Wednesday
  3. As iPhone Turns 10, CEO Tim Cook Says 'Best Is Yet to Come'
  4. Smartphone Revolution Blazes on as iPhone Turns 10
  5. Nokia 6, Asus ZenFone AR, Other CES 2017 Launches, More News This Week
  6. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8 Makes Its First Purported Appearance in Leaked Image
  8. WhatsApp Saw 63 Billion Messages Sent Globally on New Year’s Eve
  9. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calls Start at Rs. 499
  10. Lenovo K6 Note Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.