Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gear Fit 2 Pro Listed on Samsung Website Ahead of Likely Launch

 
23 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Gear Fit 2 Pro Listed on Samsung Website Ahead of Likely Launch

Highlights

  • Samsung has accidentally unveiled its Gear Fit 2 Pro
  • The Gear Fit 2 Pro can withstand water, and offers AMOLED display
  • Later today, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has accidentally unveiled the Gear Fit 2 Pro, newest addition to its fitness wear lineup minutes ahead of its scheduled event later today, where the company is also planning to launch the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone.

For the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro, which rivals Fitbit's offerings, the company is adding heart rate sensors, built-in GPS for accurate location data, and pedometer, which will enable customers to know how many steps they have walked or run, according to listing on the company's website. Users can also wear and take the Gear Fit 2 Pro, which also doubles as a smartwatch in some ways, with them in swimming pool, the description on the website claims, adding that the Fit 2 Pro has a water resistance rating of 5ATM.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Live Stream: Updates From Galaxy Unpacked 2017 Event

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro, available in red and black variants, sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 216x432 pixels and a colour depth of 16 million colours. Specifications include 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage (of which 2GB is free), and 200mAh battery, all in a package that weighs just 34 grams. The device has Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz connectivity. It runs company's homegrown Tizen operating system.

samsung gear fit 2 pro 2 Samsung

For "advance fitness" tracking, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro comes with four apps. UA Record, enables people to track their sleep activity, workout stats in one dashboard. MapMyRun will allow customers to track routes with real-time maps, and capture their walk and runs. MyFitnessPal will motivate customers to monitor their food intake; and Endomondo, is a global community of fitness enthusiasts to help people with personal training plans. Samsung says Gear Fit 2 Pro users can explore over 3,000 apps including Spotify at the Galaxy App Store and can download the apps that make most sense for them.

The listing hasn't revealed the pricing of the device.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro, Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Wearable, Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Smartwatch, Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Specifications, Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Features
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 With 6.3-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled: Live Updates
Gear Fit 2 Pro Listed on Samsung Website Ahead of Likely Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Bookings Set to Start on August 24: How to Pre-Order the Mobile
  2. WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
  3. Galaxy Note 8 With 6.3-Inch Display, Dual Cameras Unveiled: Highlights
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 With Dual Rear Cameras, 6.3-Inch Display Launched
  6. Nokia 6 Review
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 64GB Variant Now Available Without Flash Sale
  8. Android 8.0 Oreo Update: Check When Your Phone Is Getting it
  9. Jio Phone Bookings: Delivery Dates, Documents Required, Price, and More
  10. Nokia 6 First Sale Over in Seconds on Amazon, Next Sale on August 30
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.