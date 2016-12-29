Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Oculus VR Acquires Eye Tribe for Eye-Tracking Software

 
29 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Oculus VR Acquires Eye Tribe for Eye-Tracking Software

Facebook's Oculus has acquired The Eye Tribe, a company that tracks eye movement in virtual reality to improve the experience.

Oculus confirmed the acquisition of the Copenhagen-based startup, without stating a price. The acquisition was reported earlier Wednesday by TechCrunch.

Eye Tribe is the latest in a series of tech acquisitions this year for Oculus. Facebook is especially interested in eye tracking because the company wants to take the lead in social interactions in VR. The ability to follow eye movement makes it easier to understand people's expressions and let them communicate effectively with each other in a virtual world.

For example, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is interested in helping people watch basketball games together, have board meetings, travel to foreign countries and take selfies in virtual reality.

Facebook isn't alone in focusing on the importance of eye tracking to VR. Alphabet Inc.'s Google acquired Eyefluence, another startup working on eye-tracking technology, in October. The search giant is investing in virtual reality as it aims to integrate its media services, like YouTube and its app store, into the nascent technology.

© 2016 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags: Facebook, Oculus, Oculus VR, Virtual Reality
LeEco in Talks on $1.4 Billion Support, Starts Electric Car Plant
Can Alexa Help Solve a Murder? Police Think So - but Amazon Won't Give Up Her Data.
VR Glasses
Oculus VR Acquires Eye Tribe for Eye-Tracking Software
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. Smartphones in 2017: What Gadget Lovers Can Expect in the New Year
  2. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Set to Launch on January 5
  3. Xiaomi Tipped to Be Working on Redmi Note 4X Smartphone
  4. Nokia May Launch 5 Android Phones, Cool 1 Dual Launched, More: 360 Daily
  5. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
  6. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual Review
  7. How to Find Your Lost iPhone
  8. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  9. OnePlus 3T Soft Gold Variant to Go on Sale in India Starting January 5
  10. Lyf Water 3 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.