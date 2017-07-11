Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oculus Rift VR Headset Gets a Temporary Price Cut

 
11 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Oculus Rift VR Headset Gets a Temporary Price Cut

Highlights

  • Combined price of its Rift headset and Touch controllers is now $399
  • New price matches Sony's PlayStation VR
  • This is the second price cut for Oculus this year

Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook, is temporarily cutting the price of its hardware, as the industry tries to figure out why the technology for immersive games and stories has not taken off among consumers.

Oculus is cutting the combined price of its Rift headset and Touch controllers to $399 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for six weeks beginning on Monday, said Jason Rubin, Oculus vice president for content. That matches the price of another virtual reality set, PlayStation VR, made by Sony.

Vive, a virtual reality set developed by HTC, is listed for sale at $799 on its website, and it has not recently cut the price.

Facebook paid $3 billion to acquire Oculus and retain its employees in 2014.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said at the time that the medium, which offers a 360-degree panoramic view through headsets, would "become a part of daily life for billions of people."

That has not happened, although it is unclear if that is because of high prices, something inherent in the technology or some other reason.

Pricing discounts are sometimes a sign of weak product sales. Rubin, though, said in an interview that was not the case with Oculus, which he said could have cut the price sooner but wanted to wait until there were enough games, movies and other entertainment to keep a broad audience busy.

The pace of game releases has quickened, making a wider appeal possible, Rubin said: "We're now in a space where the mass market can be much happier."

Oculus cut its price once before this year, dropping it from $798 to $598 in March.

In May, Oculus shut the doors of its Story Studio, two years after it launched at the Sundance Film Festival, to focus on external content makers.

Facebook's Oculus Fights Sales Ban for Virtual-Reality Headset

Another setback was a $500 million legal judgment against Oculus in February, when a jury found in favor of video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc in a lawsuit accusing Facebook and Oculus of copyright infringement. Oculus has asked for a new trial.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Oculus, Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift Price Cut, Virtual Reality, VR, Wearables, Home Entertaiment, Gaming, Social
Twitter Now Lets You Mute Notifications From Accounts You Don't Follow
Western Digital Says It Matched Rivals' Bids for Toshiba Chip Unit
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Oculus Rift VR Headset Gets a Temporary Price Cut
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale Best Deals: iPhone 7, Laptops, TVs, Bose Gear, More
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Specifications, Retail Box Leaked
  3. Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power
  4. Samsung Galaxy On Max to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  5. Here's a 3-Month Rundown of Top Data, Calling Plans From Major Operators
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on OnePlus 5, Moto G5, 'Free' TVs, and More
  7. WhatsApp Recall Feature Launch Imminent, Spotted on Windows Phone Beta
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale via Mi.com Today
  9. Airtel Postpaid Users Can Soon Carry Forward Unused Data to Next Cycle
  10. Jio's Rs. 500 Phone, Honor 8 Pro Launch, Nokia 5, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.