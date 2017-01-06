Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Misfit Vapor Touchscreen Smartwatch Launched at CES 2017

 
06 January 2017
Misfit Vapor Touchscreen Smartwatch Launched at CES 2017

Highlights

  • The smartwatch has a touchscreen display
  • It is expected to last for two days on a single charge
  • The Vapor smartwatch is waterproof as well

Fossil-owned American consumer electronics company Misfit has launched its first touchscreen smartwatch at CES 2017. The company has made activity trackers and smart home appliances in the past, and it's now venturing into this new category with a smartwatch called Vapor.

While other big tech giants are keeping their distance with this category thanks to disappointing sales, Misfit it seems is living up to its name, and taking a contrarian approach. The smartwatch, design wise, does not bring anything new to the table, and has a round dial with metallic edges.

While the company hasn't officially announced the operating system the Vapor runs on, the Verge has played around with it a bit, and seems to think it's a forked version of Android. The Vapor smartwatch has a 1.4-inch AMOLED touch-based display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and has 4GB of internal storage. The UI has a unique feature that Misfit calls the touch bezel, which is a touchwheel of sorts that lets you interact with and control elements on the watch.

The Misfit Vapor can pair with your smartphone or connect to Wi-Fi for standalone capabilities, supports Bluetooth, and has in-built GPS. It also comes with a heart rate sensor, and other sensors include an accelerometer, altimeter, and gyroscope. The smartwatch is waterproof and comes with interchangeable straps. Misfit claims that when the smartwatch will ship next year, it will last two full days on a single charge on. Misfit is expected to launch the Vapor sometime later in the year, and it will be priced under $200 (roughly Rs. 13,500).

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Fossil, Misfit, Vapor Smarwatch, CES, CES 2017, Misfit Vapor Smartwatch launch, Wearables, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Misfit Vapor Touchscreen Smartwatch Launched at CES 2017
 
 

