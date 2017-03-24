Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Misfit Vapor Smartwatch With AMOLED Display to Run Android Wear 2.0

 
24 March 2017
Misfit Vapor Smartwatch With AMOLED Display to Run Android Wear 2.0

Highlights

  • Misfit Vapor was first unveiled at CES 2017 with custom OS
  • The smartwatch will support Android Wear 2.0 and Google Assistant
  • The watch is priced at $199 (approximately Rs. 13,500)

Misfit on Thursday announced that its fitness-tracking smartwatch, Vapor, will run the newest Android Wear 2.0 instead of its own OS. Misfit's first touchscreen smartwatch was unveiled at CES 2017 at a starting price of $199 (roughly Rs. 13,500). The smartwatch will support devices running Android 4.3 or iOS 9 and higher.

The Misfit Vapor features a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. The smartwatch comes with 4GB of storage, built-in GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and promises up to two days of battery life, which is a rarity for smartwatches these days. Notably, the company maintains the two-day battery life promise even on Android Wear 2.0. Additional features include accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensors.

The smartwatch also features a touch-sensitive bezel around the display and a 44mm satin-finished stainless steel casing which will be offered in Rose Gold and Black. Additionally, the Misfit Vapor is water resistant up to 50 meters also includes custom watch faces. Misfit parent company Fossil claims that the addition of Android Wear 2.0 will offer more customisations and features to the smartwatch with a range of third-party apps, watch faces and fitness tracking apps. The bezel and microphone will also support Android Wear 2.0 including Google Assistant.

The Android Wear 2.0 update was launched in February and brings a number of improvements over the first version including improved interface, customised watch faces, Google Assistant and Android Pay Support, among other things. LG's new Watch Style and Watch Sport, Verizon's Wear24 and Tag Heuer's Connected Modular 45 are among the first smartwatches to have been launched with Android Wear 2.0.

Sanket Vijayasarathy

