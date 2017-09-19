Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft to Host Windows Mixed Reality Event on October 3: Report

 
19 September 2017
Microsoft to Host Windows Mixed Reality Event on October 3: Report

Highlights

  • The event will be held on October 3 in San Francisco
  • Microsoft will introduce new Mixed Reality headsets
  • These headsets have been made by Acer, HP, Dell, and Lenovo

Microsoft appears to be hosting a Windows Mixed Reality event. The tech giant is reported to have sent out press invites for an event on October 3 in San Francisco, giving them an "opportunity to hear where Microsoft is headed next." The company is expected to introduce its lineup of Mixed Reality headsets, ahead of its launch on October 17.

The Verge reports that Alex Kipman, the inventor of Kinect and HoloLens will be speaking at the October 3 event, however there won't be any new HoloLens headset unveiled. In its keynote at IFA 2017, Microsoft had already announced that the company's OEM partners will be releasing the first batch of Windows Mixed Reality headsets starting October 17 to consumers. Acer's Mixed Reality headset starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 19,100), while the one from HP is going to cost a user $329 (roughly Rs. 21,100). Dell and Lenovo have also announced their Windows Mixed Reality headsets and both will retail at $349 (roughly Rs. 22,400).

Microsoft is likely to brief the media about these headsets ahead of its commercial availability. These headsets are launching alongside Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. The company will start rolling out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on October 17 as well, delivering the third major update at no charge since the company moved its operating system to a service model.

Announced earlier this year at the developer BUILD conference, Windows 10 Fall Creators Update brings several new functionalities to the desktop operating system including Timeline, Clipboard, and improvements to how OneDrive works on Windows 10 PCs.

Tags: Microsoft, Mixed Reality Headset, Windows Mixed Reality Event, Wearables
Tasneem Akolawala

Tasneem Akolawala

Microsoft to Host Windows Mixed Reality Event on October 3: Report
 
 

