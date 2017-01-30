Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
LG Watch Style Images Leaked; Tipped to Start From $249

 
30 January 2017
LG Watch Style Images Leaked; Tipped to Start From $249

Photo Credit: Twitter/@evleaks

Highlights

  • LG Watch Style lacks cellular connectivity and heart-rate monitor
  • LG Watch Sport has been tipped to be flagship variant
  • Leaked images show LG Watch Style in Silver and Rose Gold colour

Google's upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches are expected to be launched early next month but one of the watches, LG Watch Style, has now been leaked in images and the expected pricing of the wearable has also surfaced the Internet. The LG-made smartwatch has been tipped to start from $249 as per the latest rumour.

The leaked images, posted on Twitter by well-known tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks, show the LG Watch Style in Silver and Rose Gold colour variants. In line with earlier leaks regarding the smartwatch, there is no heart-rate monitor visible on the device. Notably, the flagship variant - Watch Sport - has been tipped to come with a heart-rate monitor, GPS, and cellular connectivity (support for both 3G and LTE).

The pricing for LG Watch Style, which lacks some of the key features from Watch Sport, has been suggested to start from $249 (roughly Rs. 17,000), AndroidPolice said citing an unnamed person in its report. It is currently unclear whether the pricing of the smartwatch will change on the basis of band or its colour.

To recall, both the smartwatches from LG have been tipped to feature circular, plastic OLED displays but the Watch Sport is said to come with a 1.38-inch 480x480 pixels resolution display while the Watch Style will come with a smaller 1.2-inch 360x360 pixels resolution display.

The highlight of these wearables is said to be a digital crown button, similar to what Apple has provided on its Apple Watch. The button will be used help navigate the interface, and LG is also tipped to include touch sensitive displays that have handwriting recognition features.

Even though both smartwatches are expected to sport 4GB of inbuilt storage, the Watch Sport is supposed to feature 768MB of RAM compared with 512MB of RAM on Watch Style. The LG Watch Sport further houses a larger 430mAh battery against the 240mAh battery on the Watch Style.

The smartwatches are expected to be launched alongside Android Wear 2.0 on February 9.

