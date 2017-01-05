Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Intel Project Alloy VR Headsets Could Be in Your Hands by the Beginning of Next Year

 
05 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Intel Project Alloy VR Headsets Could Be in Your Hands by the Beginning of Next Year

Highlights

  • Project Alloy offers a mix of VR & AR experiences, dubbed ‘merged reality
  • A prototype was shown off at Intel’s Developer Forum in August 2016
  • Intel CEO says headsets will hit production by end of the year

At the Intel Developer Forum (IDF) in August 2016, the chipmaker unveiled Project Alloy, which it demonstrated using a standalone ‘merged reality’ headset. It combines Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) into a cohesive experience, like Microsoft’s ‘mixed reality’ concept with its HoloLens. This headset does not require to be plugged into a computer (like Oculus Rift or HTC Vive) or put a phone inside (like Google DayDream or Samsung Gear VR). Instead, it has all the components required to deliver a VR experience and a camera pointing outwards for AR too.

After roughly five months, at CES 2017, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has announced that Project Alloy will hit production by the end of 2017. As suggested by Engadget, Intel itself will not be making the headset, but will rely on “top OEM partners” to build the wearable. It was also stated that Project Alloy will be open source, so potentially any hardware maker could create it. The report errs on the side of caution with respect to if Project Alloy will truly take off, citing potential conflicts of interest from competing hardware makers.

Either way, Microsoft had extended its support back in August - Project Alloy was said to support software giant’s Windows Holographic Platform. Windows 10 in 2017 was reportedly going to have support for this platform, so that the desktop operating system could be used with head-mounted displays like Intel’s Project Alloy ones and Microsoft’s own HoloLens.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: CES, CES 2017, Intel, Project Alloy, Microsoft HoloLens, Mixed Reality, Merged Reality, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Windows 10
Rohan Naravane

Rohan Naravane is often torn between what Apple and Google has to offer. His life revolves around gadgets, television, and conversations over coffee or drinks, mostly ... More

CES 2017: Sony Unveils Google Home-Friendly Soundbars, Extra Bass Headphones, Speakers, and Wireless Earbuds
VR Glasses
Intel Project Alloy VR Headsets Could Be in Your Hands by the Beginning of Next Year
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  2. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  3. iPhone the Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brand in India, Finds Survey
  4. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  5. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  6. There May Be Up to 7 Nokia Android Phones Launched This Year
  7. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  8. Xiaomi Says India Revenue Topped $1 Billion in 2016
  9. How to Watch Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s IIT-Kharagpur Speech
  10. Sony’s First OLED Bravia 4K TV Emits Sound From the Screen
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.