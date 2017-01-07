Indian Startup Boltt Unveils Smart Wearables at CES 2017

Indian Fitness tech company Boltt on Saturday unveiled smart wearables powered by artificial intelligence (AI) at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2017) in Las Vegas. The products launched were connected shoes, stride sensor, fitness trackers and a virtual health assistant named 'B'.

"Our vision is to change the regular fitness regimes and upgrade it with a combination of new-age thinking and technology," said Arnav Kishore, CEO and Founder, Boltt Sports Technologies, in a statement.

The connected shoe is equipped with functionalities like energy bounce back, impact absorption, supportive cushioning balance and balanced gripping ground control for a comfortable and natural movement. The stride sensor that comes embedded inside the shoes, can be clipped on any shoe or be worn with the help of an ankle band, can analyse performance metrics for sports like soccer, rugby, hockey and other field sports and is said to come with 97 percent accuracy.

Boltt mobile app claims to brings together the most important fundamentals affecting your health, training, sleep, nutrition. The application comes along with a virtual assistant called 'B' that interacts with the users and gives real-time voice coaching &interactive feedback on health and training, throughout the day, the company said.

Written with inputs from IANS