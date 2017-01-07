Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Indian Startup Boltt Unveils Smart Wearables at CES 2017

 
07 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Indian Startup Boltt Unveils Smart Wearables at CES 2017

Indian Fitness tech company Boltt on Saturday unveiled smart wearables powered by artificial intelligence (AI) at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2017) in Las Vegas. The products launched were connected shoes, stride sensor, fitness trackers and a virtual health assistant named 'B'.

"Our vision is to change the regular fitness regimes and upgrade it with a combination of new-age thinking and technology," said Arnav Kishore, CEO and Founder, Boltt Sports Technologies, in a statement.

The connected shoe is equipped with functionalities like energy bounce back, impact absorption, supportive cushioning balance and balanced gripping ground control for a comfortable and natural movement. The stride sensor that comes embedded inside the shoes, can be clipped on any shoe or be worn with the help of an ankle band, can analyse performance metrics for sports like soccer, rugby, hockey and other field sports and is said to come with 97 percent accuracy.

Boltt mobile app claims to brings together the most important fundamentals affecting your health, training, sleep, nutrition. The application comes along with a virtual assistant called 'B' that interacts with the users and gives real-time voice coaching &interactive feedback on health and training, throughout the day, the company said.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Boltt, Boltt Sports, CES, CES 2017, Wearables, Boltt Shoes
WikiLeaks Proposes Tracking Verified Twitter Users' Homes, Families and Finances
Canada Competition Bureau Drops Probe of Apple
VR Glasses
Indian Startup Boltt Unveils Smart Wearables at CES 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  2. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  3. Vodafone Offers Unlimited 3G/ 4G Data for an Hour at Rs. 16
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Be Fastest Phone Ever by Purported AnTuTu Listing
  5. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Makes Its First Purported Appearance in Leaked Image
  7. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G) With VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 6,890
  9. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calls Start at Rs. 499
  10. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.