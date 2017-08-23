HTC Vive VR Headset Gets a Price Cut, India Price Slashed to Rs. 76,990

HTC has given its virtual reality headset – the Vive – a Rs. 16,000 price cut in India, which brings the total cost down to Rs. 76,990. This follows on the heels of Monday's $200 (about Rs. 12,800) price cut in the US, where the Vive now costs $599 (about Rs. 38,400). Even with the price cut, the HTC Vive in India still costs more than double the US price.

With that, HTC is trying to keep up with its biggest competitor, Oculus Rift, which currently retails for $399 (about Rs. 25,600) as part of a summer sale, though its base price is $499 (about Rs. 32,000).

The price drop is also coming into affect in other regions: in the UK, the Vive now costs GBP 599 (about Rs. 49,500), it's down to EUR 699 (about Rs. 52,700) in rest of Europe, AUD 999 (about Rs. 50,500) in Australia, and USD 859 (Rs. 55,000) in New Zealand.

If you make a new HTV Vive purchase, you'll also get a one-month free trial to HTC's Viveport subscription service, which offers access to a over 200 VR games. You can pick a maximum of five titles in a month.

"We work tirelessly to continue to iterate and improve on Vive to deliver on the promise of VR," Matthew Gepp, HTC Vive's senior social media manager, said in the announcement. "Google, Apple, Intel, UPS, Volkswagen, SalesForce and dozens of other global brands have all lined up with Vive for their VR efforts, and there’s more to come in the back half of the year."

The Vive is also getting triple-A video games later this year, Gepp pointed out, in the likes of Fallout 4 VR, and Doom VFR. Both titles will also be available on PlayStation VR.