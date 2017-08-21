HTC Vive VR Headset Gets a $200 Price Cut, India Getting New Price Soon

HTC has given its virtual reality headset – the Vive – a $200 (about Rs. 12,800) price cut in the US, which brings the total cost down to $599 (about Rs. 38,400). With that, HTC is trying to keep up with its biggest competitor, Oculus Rift, which currently retails for $399 (about Rs. 25,600) as part of a summer sale, though its base price is $599 as well.

The price drop is also coming in affect in other regions: in the UK, the Vive now costs GBP 599 (about Rs. 49,500), and it's down to EUR 699 (about Rs. 52,700) in rest of Europe. It's yet to come into effect in other parts of the world, including India, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, HTC India said that the Vive will get a price cut in India "soon", though it didn't say how much it'd be. As of now, the HTC Vive in India costs more than double the US price, at Rs. 92,900. For what it's worth, it did receive a Rs. 5,000 price cut as part of Amazon's sale earlier this month.

If you make a new HTV Vive purchase, you'll also get a one-month free trial to HTC's Viveport subscription service, which offers access to a over 200 VR games. You can pick a maximum of five titles in a month.

"We work tirelessly to continue to iterate and improve on Vive to deliver on the promise of VR," Matthew Gepp, HTC Vive's senior social media manager, said in the announcement. "Google, Apple, Intel, UPS, Volkswagen, SalesForce and dozens of other global brands have all lined up with Vive for their VR efforts, and there’s more to come in the back half of the year."

The Vive is also getting triple-A video games later this year, Gepp pointed out, in the likes of Fallout 4 VR, and Doom VFR. Both titles will also be available on PlayStation VR.