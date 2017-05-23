Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Band 2A Fitness Tracker Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
23 May 2017
Highlights

  • Honor launched Band A2 alongside other products
  • The Honor Band A2 comes with sleep and fitness tracking
  • It has a 95mAh battery with heart rate sensor inside

Huawei Terminal brand Honor on Tuesday launched the Honor 6A smartphone and Honor Play Pad 2 tablets, apart from the Honor Band A2 fitness tracker. The Honor Band A2 is the successor to last year's Honor Band A1. It features a uniform rectangular shape throughout with a black colour dial and straps in Black, Green, White, and Red colours. Currently listed for pre-orders, the fitness band is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 1,870) and will be available from June 9 in China via Honor's online store Vmall, JD.com, and Suning.com e-commerce websites.

The Honor Band A2 features a 0.96-inch OLED touchscreen with an embedded heart rate sensor that can track heart rate continuously. Besides, the wearable also offers sleep and fitness tracking along with real time data for bicycling and running activities as well. The Honor Band A2 comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

In addition, the Honor Band A2 synchronises data with the corresponding app on your smartphone (both Android and iOS) to allow you access calls, messages and other notifications when connected Bluetooth. Other features include a pedometer and sedentary reminder to monitor your health effectively. Under the hood, the Honor Band A2 packs in a 95mAh battery that is rated to provide a standby time of 18 days with a battery life of 9 days.

Honor at the event also launched two Wi-Fi routers - the Honor Router X1 Pro and the Honor Router X1 - starting at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,400).

