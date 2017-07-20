Honor Band 3 With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India at Rs. 2,799

Honor had unveiled a new fitness wearable - Honor Band 3- alongside the Honor 8 Pro (Review) in India earlier this month. While the company revealed the band's features at the event, it chose not to disclose the pricing and the details. Honor Band 3 has now been launched in India at Rs. 2,799 and will be made available exclusively via Amazon India starting midnight on Thursday.

The Honor Band 3 is a water-resistant fitness wearable that features a heart rate sensor that allows continuous monitoring. It will be made available in "funky" colour options liked Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Carbon Black colours.

The new fitness band from Honor features a 0.9-inch (128x32 pixel) vertical PMOLED display that shows users data regarding their fitness activities. With the Band 3, Honor is claiming 50 metre water resistance and 30 days battery life on a single charge. Notably, the company clarifies that the battery life claims are on the basis of the tests conducted in its lab and actual performance of the wearable in this department will depend on usage patterns. The battery is rated at 105mAh.

With Honor Band 3, users will be able to see data on heart rate monitoring, workout sessions, and smartphone notifications from the display. The Honor Band 3 comes with a 16mm wide strap made of thermoplastic polyurethane. Apart from the heart rate sensor, the band comes with an infrared sensor, pedometer, and a 3-axis accelerometer to map real time data of your sleep schedule patterns, walking steps, calories, distance, and running.

Users will also be able to get access to this data through the company's app on their smartphone.

In terms of connectivity, the Honor Band 3 comes with Bluetooth v4.2 BLE. As the band is water-resistant, it additionally comes with a swimming mode that tracks swim time and calories burnt in the activity.

"Further, the band's larger bright display not only helps you track your statistics but also works as your All Day Assistant with notification alerts like caller ID, emails, call rejection, social media and calendar alerts," the company said. With its TruSleep feature, the band is able to track sleeping patterns of the users as well.

While only the Carbon Black colour variant will be available initially, the company says that other colour variants will be introduced around Rakshabandhan and Independence Day.

"Focused on innovation and customer-centricity, Honor is committed to introducing meaningful products. Wearable technology is changing the world really fast as they provide us with vital information that can help us live better. The new Honor Band 3 is equipped with smart technology to help people use intelligent trackers to keep a close watch on their fitness statistics." P. Sanjeev, Vice President - Sales (Huawei & Honor Consumer Business) said on the launch of the Honor Band 3.