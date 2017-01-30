Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Goqii Partners With Max Hospital to Announce Heart Care Tracker and Service

 
30 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Goqii Partners With Max Hospital to Announce Heart Care Tracker and Service

Highlights

  • Goqii has partnered with Max Hospital
  • Users can share their health and heart rate data with Goqii doctors
  • The new tracker will be available on Amazon from February 14 2017

Goqii, the fitness technology company and preventive health platform, on Monday announced the launch of the Goqii Heart Care tracker and service. One of the key features of this tracker is the ability to connect the wearer to cardiovascular specialists via the Goqii app. The service along with the new Heart Care tracker is available at a subscription of Rs. 2,999 for six months and Rs. 3,999 for 12 months and will be available on Amazon from February 14.

Goqii has partnered with Max Hospital in order to bring the new heart care service to its users. Users can share their health and heart rate data through the Goqii tracker with registered Goqii doctors for analysis. Based on the user's data, a Goqii doctor will refer the user to a cardiac specialists at Max Hospital and other partner hospitals, if required.

The new tracker will be able to measure heart rate along while the app focuses on the user's habits and goals. With the new Heart Care feature, Goqii wants to offer a more specialised service with an aim to create a health ecosystem connecting its users to professionals in the fitness and healthcare space.

The company in August 2016 launched the second iteration of its fitness band featuring a USB charging port, auto sleep detection, integrated charger, and NFC contactless payments, among others. The California-based company also managed to grab the top spot in India's wearable market for Q2 with 16.1 percent market share.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gondal, CEO and Founder, Goqii said, "Today, too many devices are generating lots of data which is essentially junk if not analysed and acted upon. The Goqii Heart Care is an one stop solution that tracks and analyses data generated by the Heart Rate trackers and can connect the GOQii user to doctor who can help make sense of the data. It is a unique offering as compared to any other wearable device or service available in the market."

Tags: Goqii, Fitness, Fitness Tracker, Max Hospital, Wearables
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Is This What Elon Musk's Mysterious Digging Tweets Are About?
4G Tablets
Goqii Partners With Max Hospital to Announce Heart Care Tracker and Service
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4G Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Tipped to Sport 3000mAh Battery, Clear US FCC
  2. BSNL Launches 'New Plan Voucher' With Free Voice Calls at Rs. 144
  3. WhatsApp May Overhaul Status Messages, Introduce Live Location Sharing
  4. Asus ZenFone 3S Max With 5000mAh Battery to Launch Next Week in India
  5. Swipe Elite Power With 4000mAh Battery, 4G VoLTE Support Launched
  6. Startups and Technology Companies Weigh in on Budget 2017
  7. Sony Cyber-shot HX350 Super-Zoom Camera Launched in India
  8. Vodafone Says Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer Violates TRAI Guidelines
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Redmi Note 3: What's New and Different
  10. Cleartrip Website Apparently Hacked by 'Turtle Squad'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.