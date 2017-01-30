Goqii, the fitness technology company and preventive health platform, on Monday announced the launch of the Goqii Heart Care tracker and service. One of the key features of this tracker is the ability to connect the wearer to cardiovascular specialists via the Goqii app. The service along with the new Heart Care tracker is available at a subscription of Rs. 2,999 for six months and Rs. 3,999 for 12 months and will be available on Amazon from February 14.

Goqii has partnered with Max Hospital in order to bring the new heart care service to its users. Users can share their health and heart rate data through the Goqii tracker with registered Goqii doctors for analysis. Based on the user's data, a Goqii doctor will refer the user to a cardiac specialists at Max Hospital and other partner hospitals, if required.

The new tracker will be able to measure heart rate along while the app focuses on the user's habits and goals. With the new Heart Care feature, Goqii wants to offer a more specialised service with an aim to create a health ecosystem connecting its users to professionals in the fitness and healthcare space.

The company in August 2016 launched the second iteration of its fitness band featuring a USB charging port, auto sleep detection, integrated charger, and NFC contactless payments, among others. The California-based company also managed to grab the top spot in India's wearable market for Q2 with 16.1 percent market share.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gondal, CEO and Founder, Goqii said, "Today, too many devices are generating lots of data which is essentially junk if not analysed and acted upon. The Goqii Heart Care is an one stop solution that tracks and analyses data generated by the Heart Rate trackers and can connect the GOQii user to doctor who can help make sense of the data. It is a unique offering as compared to any other wearable device or service available in the market."