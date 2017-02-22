Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google's Latest Mixed Reality Tech Reveals Person Behind the VR Headset

 
22 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google's Latest Mixed Reality Tech Reveals Person Behind the VR Headset

Highlights

  • New tech allows for removal of user's headset in mixed reality video
  • Google Research Team and Daydream Labs invented this technique
  • The method was demoed using a HTC Vive headset

At I/O 2016, Google announced its Daydream VR platform cementing its focus on virtual and mixed reality moving forward. It even released Daydream View headsets alongside the Pixel phones last year. The company has been introducing several VR-centric features on its video platform YouTube as well, to promote immersive content. While few videos shot at YouTube's VR Labs do show how spectators can view the inside world of virtual reality, the content creators are often seen wearing VR headsets - making them look emotionless. Daydream Labs and Google Research have tried to address that problem and have found a way to eliminate those big VR headsets from mixed reality videos.

The folks at Daydream Labs and Google Research used a combination of machine learning, 3D computer vision, and advanced rendering techniques, to remove the headset and show the full face of the creator. For this experiment, Google used a HTC Vive headset, a green room, and a video camera. The user's face was scanned; an identical dynamic 3D model was created complete with blinking eyes and looking in different directions. Separately, the Vive headset was fitted with eye-tracking for understanding where the creator is looking, and then this 3D model was superimposed on the real person's face. This superimposition didn't completely remove the headset, but it just replaces it with a transparent version that shows the eyes and the other portions of the face that is otherwise hidden behind the headset.

This 3D designed face moves, looks, and blinks in real-time with the user, adding more credibility to the mixed reality video. It removes the valley effect that the obstruction of the headset brings, and looks to give content creators and viewers a more qualitative experience.

"The end result is a complete view of both the virtual world and the person in it, including their entire face and where they're looking. Our initial work focused on mixed reality is just one potential application of this technology. Seeing beyond VR headsets could help enhance communication and social interaction in VR. Imagine being able to VR video conference and see the expressions and nonverbal cues of the people you are talking to, or seeing your friend's reactions as you play your favourite game together," Google posts on its blog.

While Apple steers clear of VR, Google, Facebook's Oculus, HTC (with its Vive headset), Samsung, Acer Starbreeze, and Sony are betting big on the virtual reality industry. All of them have joined hands to create the Global Virtual Reality Association (GVRA) - a new non-profit organisation with a vision to build a regulatory body for the ever-rising virtual reality industry.

Tags: Google, Mixed Reality, Google VR, Google Mixed Reality, Virtual Reality
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Russia Launches Cargo Craft for ISS; Due to Dock on Friday
Remix OS for Mobile Brings Windows 10-Like Continuum Feature to Android
4G Tablets
Google's Latest Mixed Reality Tech Reveals Person Behind the VR Headset
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4G Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Plan May Retain Users but It's the Wrong Strategy, Say Analysts
  2. Airtel Offering 10GB Additional Data at Rs. 100
  3. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 8 Tipped to Feature 'Revolutionary' 3D Front Camera, 3GB RAM
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked in New Images Showing On-Screen Keys, and More
  6. Microsoft CEO Unveils Some of the Company's Tools for Telegovernance
  7. Snapdeal to Lay Off Around 600 People Over Next Few Days
  8. How to Watch Live Stream of NASA's New Findings on Exoplanets Tonight
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's Black Colour Variant to Launch in India on March 1
  10. Five Ways to Turn Your Old Android Phone Into a Brand New Gadget
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.