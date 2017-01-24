Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Google, LG's Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches Leaked in Images

 
24 January 2017
Google, LG's Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches Leaked in Images

Highlights

  • Both variants of smartwatch are visible in new images
  • The smartwatches are expected to be launched next month
  • The watches are expected to be launched alongside Android Wear 2.0

Google's upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch flagships, which have been part of leaks for several months now, have now been spotted in alleged leaked images. The new images look similar to the mockups that were leaked shortly after the search giant was reported to be working on the smartwatches in July last year.

The low-resolution images that have been obtained by Techno Buffalo allegedly show both variants of LG-made smartwatches that are being dubbed as LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. As Venture Beat's Evan Blass suggested recently that the final version of the smartwatches closely resemble the mockups released last year, there is a good chance that the newly-leaked images do show the final form of both smartwatch variants.

google lg smartwatches technobuffalo story Google LG Smartwatches TechnoBuffalo

Photo Credit: TechnoBuffalo

Notably, just like the mockups from last year, the new images also show that there are three buttons on LG Sport compared with a single crown on LG Style. The highlight of the smartwatches are said to be the digital crown button, similar to what Apple features on the Apple Watch.

As per the information provided by Blass, the LG Watch Sport, the flagship variant among the two, is 14.2mm thick and will be made available in Titanium and Blue colour options. On the other hand, the LG Watch Style has been tipped to be 10.8mm thick and is likely to come with Titanium, Silver, and Rose Gold colour options, apart from swappable straps.

Both the smartwatches from LG have been tipped to feature circular, plastic OLED displays but the Watch Sport is said to come with a 1.38-inch 480x480 pixels resolution display while the Watch Style will come with a smaller 1.2-inch 360x360 pixels resolution display.

The highlight of the smartwatches is said to be a digital crown button, similar to what Apple has provided on its Apple Watch. The button will be used help navigate the interface, and LG is also tipped to include touch sensitive displays that have handwriting recognition features.

Even though both smartwatches are expected to sport 4GB of inbuilt storage, the Watch Sport is supposed to feature 768MB of RAM compared with 512MB of RAM on Watch Style. The LG Watch Sport further houses a larger 430mAh against the 240mAh battery on the Watch Style.

The smartwatches are expected to be launched alongside Android Wear 2.0 on February 9.

