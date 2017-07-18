Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Glass Enterprise Edition Officially Unveiled, Now Available to More Firms

 
18 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Glass Enterprise Edition Officially Unveiled, Now Available to More Firms

Highlights

  • The new wearable features several improvements
  • Google Glass 2.0 is lighter and more comfortable
  • It features more power and better battery life

Google Glass 2.0 or Google Glass Enterprise Edition has been tipped for a while, and on Tuesday, the search giant finally made the wearables official. Called Google Glass Enterprise Edition, the new glasses have seen improvements to the design and hardware to make them more lightweight and comfortable for long term wear. They also feature better battery life and more power.

The Mountain View giant made the announcement over on the website of X, Google's moonshot factory. Jay Kothari, Product Lead for Glass, said the company has been working on the new and improved Google Glass Enterprise Edition for the past two years, in which time it has been available to a small number of enterprises in a limited programme. These firms include AGCO, DHL, GE, Samsung, Sutter Health, and Volkswagen.

Now, the Google Glass team has returned to X, and the Google Glass Enterprise Edition is available to more enterprises through the company's network of expert partners. To recall, the first Google Glass was unveiled way back in 2012 and then made available in a limited programme, before being made available to everyone in the US in 2014. It was finally discontinued for consumers in 2015. Since then, rumours of a new version of Google Glass have been rife. Now Google admits it has been testing the new edition for the past two years, making past reports more credible.

Detailing the use cases for Google Glass Enterprise Edition, and hinting at the work that went into developing it, Kothari writes, "Workers in many fields, like manufacturing, logistics, field services, and healthcare find it useful to consult a wearable device for information and other resources while their hands are busy. That's why we've spent the last two years working closely with a network of more than 30 expert partners to build customised software and business solutions for Glass for people in these fields."

Kothari also revealed that the Google Glass team is working with the Google Cloud team and other partners to help enterprises across sectors make best use of the wearable.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Glass, Google Glass Enterprise Edition, Wearables, Google X
Reliance Jio Users Buying Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Will Get Up to 100GB Free Data
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google Glass Enterprise Edition Officially Unveiled, Now Available to More Firms
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5s and Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi’s Celebrating Its Third Year in India With a Sale This Week
  2. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Top Offers of Amazon, Flipkart's Back to College Laptop Sales
  4. Nokia 8 Images Leak, Show the Smartphone in All Its Glory
  5. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
  6. New Nokia Feature Phones, WhatsApp Update, and More: Your 360 Daily
  7. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6.44-Inch Display, 5300mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Micromax Canvas 1 Smartphone With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  9. Moto G5S Plus Specifications Tipped by Fresh Leaked Images
  10. Reliance Jio Claims It's the World's Largest Mobile Data Network
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.