Google Glass Enterprise Edition Goes on Sale, Starting $1,829

Streye, a Glass for Work partner, on Tuesday started selling the eye-wearable device Google Glass Enterprise Edition starting from $1,829 (roughly Rs. 1,16,600).

Google sells the eye-wearable device with 'Glass for Work' partners which are authorised to develop and deliver enterprise solutions for Glass customers.

"Glass Enterprise Edition is clearly intended for businesses through Google's network of expert partners and has a 780mAh battery and 32GB storage," Engadget reported on Tuesday.

The device runs on Intel Atom processor, consists of faster Wi-Fi, an expanded range of sensors than its predecessor and a louder speaker.

Last month, Jay Kothari, Project Lead, Glass, wrote in a blog post that the company has spent the last two years working closely with a network of more than 30 expert partners to build customised software and business solutions for Glass for people in these fields.

"We have also made improvements to the design and hardware so that it's lightweight and comfortable for long term wear. We have increased the power and battery life too," added Kothari, who is with Alphabet X, Google's branch.

Google Glass is also helping scientists to study brain disease, during emergency and it can teach you Morse code in four hours.

Glass is a small, lightweight wearable computer with a transparent display that brings information into your line of sight.

The first Google Glass was introduced with much fanfare in 2014. At $1,500, it promised a new, bold era for information.

People, however, realised the device was not yet ready to be part of their lives. There were safety and health concerns. The built-in camera raised privacy and piracy issues too.

"Now the Glass product team is back at X, and we'll be collaborating with the Google Cloud team and our partners to help customers across a variety of business sectors make the most of Glass," Kothari posted.