Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Garmin Fenix 5 Series of GPS Wearables to Be Launched in India Soon

 
20 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Garmin Fenix 5 Series of GPS Wearables to Be Launched in India Soon

Highlights

  • Garmin is set to bring its Fenix 5 wearable series in Indian market
  • The wearable series includes 3 versions - Fenix 5, Fenix 5S & Fenix 5X
  • The prices for the Indian market are yet to be announced

Garmin India will soon expand its high-end multisport GPS wearables Fenix 5 series with three versions - Fenix 5, Fenix 5S and Fenix 5X - for the consumers.

The new Fenix 5 models come with Garmin's 'Elevate' wrist-based heart rate technology, a host of multisport activity modes and new 'Quick Fit' bands that can be swapped tool free.

"Millennials are constantly watching out for innovative products with no limitations. They want an entire package-flawless design, smart feature set, ease of use and a perfect fit. The Fenix 5 series from Garmin has all the elements," Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager Garmin India, said in a statement.

The watches are Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with 'Connect IQ', which means users can customise watch with apps, widgets, data fields and watch faces.

They are also compatible with the 'Face It' app so users can set their favourite photo as a watch face and when paired with a smartphone, it displays call, text and email notifications.

In the US, Fenix 5 and Fenix 5S are priced at $599.99 and 5X at $699.99. The prices for the Indian market are yet to be announced.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Garmin, Fitness Trackers, Wearables, Garmin India
Google Play's My Apps Section Revamped to Make Sorting Simpler
Sharp Aquos R With Emop AI Assistant, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
4G Tablets
Garmin Fenix 5 Series of GPS Wearables to Be Launched in India Soon
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

4G Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch: Top 8 Things You Should Know
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast Rival, Launched at Rs. 3,999
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8 Appears to Stand Tall in First Durability Test
  4. Top 6 Features of the Xiaomi Mi 6
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Flagship Smartphones Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi 6 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  7. Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 3T
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  9. 'Super-Earth' Orbiting Nearby Star Boosts Search for Extra-Solar Life
  10. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch Today With Snapdragon 835 Chipset: Live Updates
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.