Garmin Fenix 5 Series of GPS Wearables to Be Launched in India Soon

Garmin India will soon expand its high-end multisport GPS wearables Fenix 5 series with three versions - Fenix 5, Fenix 5S and Fenix 5X - for the consumers.

The new Fenix 5 models come with Garmin's 'Elevate' wrist-based heart rate technology, a host of multisport activity modes and new 'Quick Fit' bands that can be swapped tool free.

"Millennials are constantly watching out for innovative products with no limitations. They want an entire package-flawless design, smart feature set, ease of use and a perfect fit. The Fenix 5 series from Garmin has all the elements," Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager Garmin India, said in a statement.

The watches are Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with 'Connect IQ', which means users can customise watch with apps, widgets, data fields and watch faces.

They are also compatible with the 'Face It' app so users can set their favourite photo as a watch face and when paired with a smartphone, it displays call, text and email notifications.

In the US, Fenix 5 and Fenix 5S are priced at $599.99 and 5X at $699.99. The prices for the Indian market are yet to be announced.