Delhi Metro Now Lets You Use Wristwatches for Payments

Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to wear their smart cards on wrists as DMRC has allowed the use of wristwatches launched by Austrian company LAKS to make payments at the gates.

"These watches (called Watch2Pay) are available through an online e-commerce site. The new facility is expected to provide the commuters a more convenient and fast access to the Delhi Metro network. The commuter will simply have to touch the wristwatch to the screens of the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gates at the metro stations to get access," said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement.

The watch will carry a SIM card inside it, which can be removed and reinserted whenever the user wants, like in case when he or she wishes to change the watch.

The SIM-equipped watch can be recharged also like any usual metro smart-card over the counter or through recharge card terminals, a DMRC official told IANS.

In 2015, the same watch company had joined hands with Hyderabad Metro Rail to facilitate payment of fares.

Written with inputs from IANS