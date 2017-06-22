Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Delhi Metro Now Lets You Use Wristwatches for Payments

 
22 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Delhi Metro Now Lets You Use Wristwatches for Payments

Highlights

  • Wristwatches launched by LAKS will let you make payments at the gates
  • These watches, called Watch2Pay, are available through an e-commerce site
  • The SIM-equipped watch can be recharged like a metro smart-card

Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to wear their smart cards on wrists as DMRC has allowed the use of wristwatches launched by Austrian company LAKS to make payments at the gates.

"These watches (called Watch2Pay) are available through an online e-commerce site. The new facility is expected to provide the commuters a more convenient and fast access to the Delhi Metro network. The commuter will simply have to touch the wristwatch to the screens of the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gates at the metro stations to get access," said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement.

The watch will carry a SIM card inside it, which can be removed and reinserted whenever the user wants, like in case when he or she wishes to change the watch.

The SIM-equipped watch can be recharged also like any usual metro smart-card over the counter or through recharge card terminals, a DMRC official told IANS.

In 2015, the same watch company had joined hands with Hyderabad Metro Rail to facilitate payment of fares.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Delhi Metro, LAKS, Smart Cards, Wristwatch, Watch2Pay, DMRC
ISRO's Cartosat-2 Launch Countdown Begins
Apple Adds Virgin to US Carrier Lineup as Virgin Ditches Android
Redmi Note 4
Delhi Metro Now Lets You Use Wristwatches for Payments
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 With 8GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. OnePlus 5 Set to Launch in India Today; Watch Live Stream
  3. Flipkart Dream Phone Sale: Offers on iPhone 7 Plus, Moto Z, Google Pixel
  4. OnePlus 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 6 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8
  5. OnePlus 5 Said to Manipulate Benchmarks; OnePlus Responds
  6. Flipkart Back to College Sale Has Laptops Starting Rs. 9,999
  7. Moto C Plus First Sale Saw 'Entire Stock' Sold Out Within 7 Minutes
  8. OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T: These Are the New Features
  9. Airtel VoLTE Calling Service to Launch Soon?
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.