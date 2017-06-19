Bingo T30 Smartwatch With Calling, SMS Launched at Rs. 1,099

Consumer electronics company Bingo Technologies on Monday launched the Bingo T30 smartwatch at Rs. 1,099. The new Bingo T30 supports calling and SMS, though the company does not mention cellular data support in its release. The smartwatch is available in Silver, Black, and Rose Gold colours via e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, and Snapdeal.

Bingo T30 sports a 1.56-inch square, LCD display with 240x240-pixel resolution and NANO toughened glass to protect from scratches. Packing a MediaTek MTK6260 chipset (with 128MB RAM and 64MB ROM), the smartwatch supports microSD cards of up to 16GB capacity, 2-megapixel camera, and weighs 75 grams. Its 380mAh battery offers 3 hours of talk time and 180 hours of standby time. It can pair with the users' phones via Bluetooth 3.0 and direct SIM-enabling.

As for features, the Bingo T30 smartwatch has an integrated pedometer that allows users to count steps, and monitor sleep. It can deliver notifications from the users' phones to their wrists, store contacts (up to 500), play MP3 or MP4 files via Bluetooth, power saver, thermometer, and has an e-reader functionality. There's also a world clock, weather alerts, calculator,

"The all new Bingo T30 smartwatch is power-packed with features and its trendy design makes its a must have fashion accessory," said Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies, in a statement.

