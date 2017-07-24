Bingo Technologies, over the weekend, unveiled its new fitness bands - the F1 and F2. The Bingo F1 has been priced at Rs. 1,499 and Bingo F2 at Rs. 1,699.

Both the fitness bands are available in several colours, including Blue, Pink, Green, Black and Purple. Both the bands come with a six-month manufacturer warranty and are now available via e-commerce websites like Amazon India, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Shopclues, and Paytm among others. The new Bingo F1 and F2 bands are compatible with all devices featuring Android and iOS via Bluetooth 4.0 and above. Much like other fitness bands, the Bingo bands are dust and water resistant with IP67 certification.

Some of the features of the new Bingo F1 and F2 include a 0.71-inch OLED display with touchscreen support; ability to record steps; sleep monitor; incoming call notification; calories burns recording; heart rate sensor, and pedometer. The Bingo F2 also comes with push button.

Both the bands support Bluetooth sync for reminders for alarm, calls, and other connected apps like WeChat, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Bingo says that both bands also come with sedentary reminder which notifies the user when they don't move for an hour as well as drinking water reminder.

Talking about what's under the hood, the Bingo F1 and F2 fitness bands pack a 70mAh battery that can offer standby time of up to 300 hours. They weighs less than 10 grams and are made with plastic ABS and TPS elastomer.

Commenting on the launch, Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies said, "The F1 and F2 fitness bands are designed for Indian weather conditions with its water and dust proof features. An array of fitness related features aim to enhance the existing routines of consumers and encourage new users to live a healthy and fulfilling life. We believe the F1 & F2 fitness bands are a truly value for money offering which will appeal to our customers."