Asus ZenWatch 3 Android Wear Smartwatch Launched Starting Rs. 17,599

Following its launch at IFA 2016, the Asus ZenWatch 3 has been launched in India on Friday. The smartwatch will be available exclusively via Flipkart, with pre-orders starting for two of the three models from Friday itself. Prices start from Rs. 17,599, and go up to Rs. 18,999, while a zero-cost EMI option is also being touted.

As we mentioned, the Asus ZenWatch 3 has been made available in three models in India. The WI503Q-1LDBR0015 model features a Gunmetal case and a Dark Brown Leather strap. It has been priced at Rs. 18,999, and has gone up for pre-orders. The WI503Q-2RBGE0007 model bears a Silver case and a Beige Rubber strap. It has been priced at Rs. 17,599, and is up for pre-orders. Finally, the WI503Q-1RGRY0007 model sports a Gunmetal case and a Brownish Grey Rubber strap. It has been priced at Rs. 17,599, but will only go on sale in January. The Rose Gold case colour variant has not been brought to India.

Commenting on the launch, Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia & Country Manager for Asus India said, "The launch of ZenWatch 3 is the perfect culmination of a successful year for Asus in India. Consumers are increasingly adopting wearables to help simplify their lives and boost productivity. The powerful ZenWatch 3 combines luxury and functionality to provide users with a device that allows them to manage their lives comfortably. We are sure that the combination of specs and design in this smartwatch will be appreciated by our users."

The Asus ZenWatch 3 runs Android Wear, and sports a 1.39-inch Amoled display with a 400x400 pixel resolution (287ppi pixel density). It features a digital crown, a customisable button, and a button that launches the ZenFit activity tracking app. It is compatible with both Android smartphones and iPhones.

The ZenWatch 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC, coupled with 512MB of RAM. It bears 4GB of inbuilt storage, and is just 9.95mm thick. It sports a 341mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to two days of charge. The battery features support for HyperCharge, a fast charging feature that's said to charge the battery to 60 percent in 15 minutes.

The new smartwatch from Asus comes with a few fitness features as well, with the company claiming the step counter on board is 95 percent accurate. The ZenFit activity tracking app can also track activities like push-ups, running, and sit-ups.