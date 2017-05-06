Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple and Xiaomi Lead the Wearables Market, Overall Shipments Rise: Strategy Analytics

 
06 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple and Xiaomi Lead the Wearables Market, Overall Shipments Rise: Strategy Analytics

Apple has leapt to the lead in wearable computing on strong sales of its smartwatch, a market survey shows.

The survey released Thursday by Strategy Analytics showed Apple grabbed a 15.9 percent share of the wearables market in the first quarter.

While Apple does not release sales figures for its Apple Watch, the estimate by Strategy Analytics showed a 59 percent jump in sales from a year earlier, with 3.5 million units sold in the first three months of the year.

“The new Apple Watch Series 2 is selling relatively well in the US, UK and elsewhere, due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing and a good retail presence,” said Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston.

How Apple Watch Series 2 Became the Perfect Smartwatch for Me

Fitbit, which has been a longtime leader of the wearables market with its fitness bands, slipped to third place on a 36 percent slide in sales in the first quarter, the research firm said.

The survey found that China's Xiaomi, which makes a budget-priced fitness band, was the second-largest vendor with a 15.5 percent global market share, ahead of Fitbit's 13.2 percent.

“Fitbit has lost its wearables leadership to Apple, due to slowing demand for its fitness bands and a late entry to the emerging smartwatch market,” said Strategy Analytics researcher Cliff Raskind.

“Fitbit's shipments, revenue, pricing and profit are all shrinking at the moment and the company has a major fight on its hands to recover this year.”

Overall, the report said sales of wearables rose 21 percent from a year earlier to 22 million units, led by stronger demand for new smartwatch models.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 2, Smartwatch, Wearables, Fitbit, Strategy Analytics
Alexa, Where Is Amazon Opening a New R&D Centre? Cambridge, England
HotDeals 360
Apple and Xiaomi Lead the Wearables Market, Overall Shipments Rise: Strategy Analytics
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F3 vs Vivo V5s vs Gionee A1: The Best Selfie Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Launch in India This Month, Teases Company
  3. OnePlus 5 Summer Launch Date Reportedly Confirmed
  4. OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications Tipped on Retail Site
  5. NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Finds Vast Void Between Saturn's Rings
  6. Nokia 3310 'Now Shipping' but No One Knows Where
  7. Amazon Great Indian Sale Starts From May 11: Top Upcoming Offers
  8. Here's a List of Countries Where the iPhone 7 Is Priced Higher Than India
  9. Oppo F3 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India at Rs. 19,999
  10. Nokia Android Phones, Nokia 3310 India Launch Details Expected Monday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.