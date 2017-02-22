Apple Watch Series 3 Tipped to Sport New Glass-Film Display

While there have been umpteen rumours on the upcoming iPhone 8, leaks on the upcoming Apple Watch remain scarce. However, a new report sheds light on the Apple Watch Series 3 display panel indicating that a different display technology will be used this time around.

Digitimes reports that Apple Watch Series 3 will use a glass-film display solution this time around, instead of the glass on glass solution that has been used so far. TPK Holding has been responsible for producing glass on glass display panels for the Apple Watch since two years; however, the company has had many yield issues and hasn't been able to meet Apple's demand. This year, the company is looking to stop display production for Apple Watch altogether, and instead focus on manufacturing 3D Touch embedded OLED displays.

Apple will look to adopt glass-film displays as they procure better yield rates and are cost-friendly. It will reportedly hire Taiwan-based General Interface Solution or Hong Kong-based Biel Crystal Manufactory to produce these new displays. "Considering cost and yield rates, Apple will adopt G/F (glass-film) touch solution in place of TOL for new Apple Watch and have Taiwan-based General Interface Solution or Hong Kong-based Biel Crystal Manufactory produce the G/F touch panels, with shipments to begin in the second half of 2017, the sources indicated," the report notes.

Apple Watch Series 3 is also expected to come with cellular connectivity, better battery life, sleep tracking, and an always-on display. It will arrive sometime in fall with the new watchOS 4 software running out of the box.