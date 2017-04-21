Apple Watch NikeLab Limited Edition Unveiled, Goes on Sale Next Week

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is here, but the Indian Apps Just Don't Seem Ready
Apple and Nike are working to expand their smartwatch series partnership for the Apple Watch 2 with a new limited edition Apple Watch NikeLab.
The Apple Watch NikeLab will be available from April 27 from Nike.com, NikeLab doors, and the Apple Watch Store at Isetan Shinjuku.
In a blog post announcing the launch, Nike says "The limited edition, neutral-toned Apple Watch NikeLab maintains the beloved features of its predecessor: deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app, exclusive Siri commands, GPS, a two-times-brighter display and water resistance to 50 meters, all made possible by a powerful dual-core processor and watchOS 3."
"Apple Watch NikeLab is the ultimate style companion for those with a passion for running, whether emerging runners or marathon veterans," the blog post adds.
Last year, Apple released Apple Watch Nike+ that features built-in GPS to track users' pace, distance and route - even if they don't have iPhone with them.
Apple Watch Nike+ is water resistant (50 metres). Training data including pace, distance and heart rate are available at a glance and through shared run summaries. However, the company warns the watches should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth. Stainless steel and leather bands are not water resistant.
Written with inputs from IANS
