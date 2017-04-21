Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Watch NikeLab Limited Edition Unveiled, Goes on Sale Next Week

 
21 April 2017
  • Apple Watch NikeLab will be available from Apr 27 from Nike.com & others
  • It is a limited edition Apple Watch from Apple and Nike
  • Last year, Apple Watch Nike+ was released in India

Apple and Nike are working to expand their smartwatch series partnership for the Apple Watch 2 with a new limited edition Apple Watch NikeLab.

The Apple Watch NikeLab will be available from April 27 from Nike.com, NikeLab doors, and the Apple Watch Store at Isetan Shinjuku.

In a blog post announcing the launch, Nike says "The limited edition, neutral-toned Apple Watch NikeLab maintains the beloved features of its predecessor: deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app, exclusive Siri commands, GPS, a two-times-brighter display and water resistance to 50 meters, all made possible by a powerful dual-core processor and watchOS 3."

"Apple Watch NikeLab is the ultimate style companion for those with a passion for running, whether emerging runners or marathon veterans," the blog post adds.

Last year, Apple released Apple Watch Nike+ that features built-in GPS to track users' pace, distance and route - even if they don't have iPhone with them.

Apple Watch Nike+ is water resistant (50 metres). Training data including pace, distance and heart rate are available at a glance and through shared run summaries. However, the company warns the watches should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth. Stainless steel and leather bands are not water resistant.

Written with inputs from IANS

