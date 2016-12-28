Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Apple Wants You to Ring in the New Year With an Activity Challenge

 
28 December 2016
Apple Wants You to Ring in the New Year With an Activity Challenge

The Apple Watch Series 2 was Apple's way of saying that the smartwatch is best used for fitness-related activities. Apple is now taking its goal one step further by offering Apple Watch users a unique badge if they complete an Activity Challenge. The Activity app on the smartwatch has three rings representing your move, exercise, and stand goals. If you meet all three goals in a day, you fill these rings and complete your Activity Challenge. Do this for a full week in January and you'll earn the unique badge.

Apple is calling this the "Ring in the New Year" Activity Challenge. The company said it will send a notification to all Apple Watch users across the world on December 28 (Wednesday) about this challenge. The notification will appear only once and will be sent around 10 minutes after you wear your Apple Watch.

The Activity app also appears on the iPhone when you pair an Apple Watch and it shows all of your badges under the Achievements tab. From January, the unearned "Ring in the New Year" badge will appear in the app as well. You'll have four chances in January to earn the badge. If you fill all activity rings from Monday to Sunday on any week starting January 2, you will earn the badge.

(Also see: Pokemon Go Lands on Apple Watch)

If the badge isn't motivation enough for you, perhaps the fact that Apple is offering unique stickers will. If you unlock this achievement, you'll see the new stickers in the Messages app and you can show off or simply try to motivate other people who use Apple Watch.

This is the second time Apple has organised a community activity for Apple Watch users, following the first Activity Challenge on Thanksgiving Day on November 24. Activity ring goals are personalised for every Apple Watch user, so the goal you'll have to meet every week is based on your activity levels. That makes this a nice and inclusive way to motivate people to be active.

Pranay Parab

